The 10 Best AI Copywriting Tools

AI copywriting tools can be a powerful addition to your content marketing strategy. They turn your ideas into quality copy in seconds, allowing you to move full steam ahead with your content even if you’re not an expert writer.

Not only that, but 82% of marketers agree that AI copy can be just as good as copy produced by humans. But do these AI tools live up to the hype?

The best way to find out is to try them for yourself. Certain tools are better for different types of copywriting than others, so it’s important to consider what you need and expect before you start.

Let’s explore 10 of the best AI copywriting tools (so far), what they’re best suited for, and how much they cost.

Contents:

AI copywriting tools use machine learning algorithms, large language models, and natural language prompts to create written content. They use contextual clues to understand what you want to write about, then write copy that matches your prompt.

For example, you might prompt an AI copywriting tool to “create a social media ad headline to promote a new dental practice.”

The AI tool will generate one or more headlines that relate to the prompt, like these from ChatGPT:

Smile Brighter with [Practice Name]! Now Open & Accepting New Patients."

“Your best smile starts here. Now open and accepting patients.”

“Healthy Teeth, Happy Life! Book Your Appointment Now at [Practice Name]!

“Fresh Start, Fresh Smile! Visit [Practice Name] – Your New Dental Family!

AI tools for copywriting have been trained on a vast amount of written content to learn how to write. They fall under the category of “generative AI” tools, which means they’re designed to generate new content based on user input. The goal is to create content that sounds human while saving time and effort.

TIP: Don't miss our other AI tool roundup articles, including the Top 12 AI Communication Tools and the 7 Best AI Tools for PR.

AI tools for copywriting won’t replace human writers. You’ll need to know what good writing looks like and be able to edit the outputs to suit your use cases and brand voice. But these 10 AI copywriting tools can get you closer to your end goals quickly and at a relatively low cost.

1. Jasper

Designed for marketing, Jasper is an AI copywriting tool that helps you write all types of marketing-related copy: blog posts, social media copy, paid ads, and more. It learns your brand voice so it can produce copy that aligns with your brand image, audience, and content goals.

Jasper’s platform goes beyond content creation. It also helps marketers build apps and workflows to put all that content to work. Users can leverage purpose-built marketing apps to create all types of content, taking you through each unique step for your content. It also serves as a home for all of your brand style guides and chatbots. Jasper offers a free trial for seven days, with paid plans starting at $39 per month.

2. Writesonic

Designed for article writing, Writesonic combines content writing with fact-checking, internal linking, and SEO best practices. It can handle articles up to 5,000 words in length and will even cite sources so you can streamline your own fact-checking.

Users can enter a topic, desired length, primary and secondary keywords, and other specifics, then Writesonic will produce a decent first draft that’s ready for your final touches.

Built-in optimization tools can help you improve the content in real time without the guesswork. It detects things like keyword usage, character count, and more so you can fine-tune new or existing content to help improve your rankings. You can get 25 Writesonic credits for free, with paid plans starting at $16 per month.

3. ChatGPT

ChatGPT isn’t great at copywriting out of the box. But with a paid subscription, you get models that are much better at it. They use natural language prompts to create new content, either in text form or as images. (Image creation is a paid feature.)

No matter your business or the type of content you’re creating, ChatGPT has become one of the most essential content marketing tools. The paid version can handle copy like headlines, email subject lines, and other types of copy.

The free version is great for content ideas, keyword lists, outlines, and drafts. Writing full articles or blog posts is not ChatGPT’s strong suit, but again, the paid-version models do a passable job at this, even better when you have it write long-form content one section at a time.

If you’re interested in an upgraded model, paid plans start at $20 a month.

4. Anyword

Anyword creates copy and predicts how well it will perform, kind of like A/B testing before implementing the test. Made for conversion rate optimization, Anyword helps you gauge the strength of your assets before they go live.

Ideal for paid ads and content marketing, Anyword connects the dots between your business, target audience, and the channels you’re using. Its Editor feature is its crown jewel, where you can use AI to tailor content according to your audience and see the predicted impact with each change you make.

Plans start at $49 per month.

5. CopySmith

Copysmith specializes in content writing for digital channels, including eCommerce product descriptions, web page titles and meta descriptions, and SEO articles. Its tech stack comprises three products, each of which caters to a specific content niche so that teams can do more in less time.

Together, these tools allow marketers to cater to multiple communication channels. Whether selling a product or writing an informational blog post, these copywriting tools handle the heavy lifting when it comes to choosing the right words for the right purpose.

Pricing varies depending on the AI product you choose.

6. Scalenut

The Scalenut app caters to the entire content marketing spectrum. Writing is a big part of content creation, and Scalenut can streamline the way you create things like blog posts and web pages while still sounding human.

You can build outlines and content plans, analyze competitor content, create drafts, and optimize content from within the same app. Scalenut will include internal links and contextual AI-generated images to bring your content to life and reduce the amount of manual involvement.

Scalenut plans start at $19.60 per month.

7. Rytr

A product within the Copysmith tech stack, Rytr makes emails, social posts, and other short-form content a breeze. You set the tone and specify your use case and a few key points, and Rytr will draft an appropriate response.

Choose from over 40 different use cases and take advantage of templates to shorten your content writing workload even more.

Rytr is available via API or as a browser extension. You can get a free forever plan (no credit card required), and paid plans starting at $7.50 a month. Paid plans give you unlimited use and other features.

8. Peppertype.ai

Peppertype.ai includes an AI assistant that helps with optimization, editing, and content improvements. It can offer ways to improve grammar, make suggestions for images and interactive content, and even audit your content to predict its performance.

It looks at things like word count and readability to help you publish content that is well-written and ready for your human audience.

You can also use Peppertype.ai across your entire content marketing lifecycle. It serves as a central place for your ideas, content creation, publication, and data analytics for all types of content.

Peppertype offers a free trial to test its features before committing to a paid plan.

9. Surfer SEO

Specializing in search engine optimization, Surfer SEO also offers AI copywriting as part of a full SEO content package. Surfer handles every phase of search optimization, starting with finding keywords and clusters to spark new topic ideas.

From there, it can create content briefs around your chosen keywords, which also include a variety of related keywords to include.

Surfer SEO can generate an outline or even a full first draft, depending on your plan. If you choose to write your own content, Surfer’s AI features can automatically optimize the content, including inserting keywords on your behalf.

You can also edit and optimize existing content and see what else your content needs to rank well.

Paid plans start at $79 per month, which includes up to 60 AI-generated articles.

10. Copyscape

With AI copywriting, there’s always a risk that the AI tools will “steal” someone else’s content. Marketers need to be careful about how they use copywriting AI tools, which is where Copyscape can come in handy.

Copyscape is a low-cost duplicate content checker. It costs just a few cents to run your content through Copyscape and find any potential plagiarism. Copyscape will highlight content that sounds too much like someone else’s and will include a link to the content so you can see it for yourself.

You can purchase credits for as little as $5.

AI in marketing is here to stay, including tools like AI copywriting software. While there’s still debate about whether these tools can truly replicate human writers, their business benefits are clear and hard to ignore.

The best AI copywriting tools can:

Come up with new content ideas

Create first drafts quickly

Offer a variety of copy options to A/B test (e.g., headlines, social media captions)

Save time by automating a portion of the content marketing process

Help with search engine optimization

Enhance the skills of internal teams

Copywriting AI tools aren’t perfect. The copy these tools produce usually requires editing and fact-checking, plus you’ll want to make sure the content isn’t plagiarized. But considering the entire scope of content creation, offloading some of the tasks to AI copywriting can help teams work smarter and do more in less time.

This ultimately means you can get the best of both quality and quantity in content marketing.

Concerns and Misconceptions About Al Copywriting

AI for copywriting isn’t a silver bullet for your strategy. These tools are best used to enhance your content and scale your output, not handle the entire workload. Many businesses are hesitant to jump on the AI copywriting bandwagon, especially in light of common concerns and misconceptions like these:

Myth #1: Even the best AI for copywriting can’t produce human-sounding content.

The reality: AI is getting better about not just sounding human but also learning your unique brand voice. Yes, there’s still room for improvement, but the gaps are closing fast.

Myth #2: Even the best AI copywriting software can’t write original copy.

The reality: AI writes based on patterns and learns from existing content. So, in that sense, it’s not original. However, it’s also not “stolen” word for word from other websites. It can produce an original take that passes plagiarism checks with ease, even if its ideas aren’t original.

Myth #3: AI copywriting will replace human writers.

The reality: Human writers are a special breed and are still very much needed, even with AI copywriting tools. They infuse emotion, first-hand experiences and data, and storytelling elements that robots can’t match. But AI can help streamline the mundane stuff so writers can focus on their best skills.

Maximizing Your Content Marketing with Meltwater

Meltwater's suite of solutions features AI capabilities and social listening so you can identify topics to write about, learn more about your audience, and discover trends before they go viral. Our solutions also feature generative AI features to help you quickly generate press releases, create complex searches, and much more.

Stay ahead of competitors by creating content your audience cares about and will respond to, no matter how you choose to write.

Learn more when you request a demo by filling out the form below!