Using hashtags on social media gives you an easy way to get more eyes on your content. But choosing the right hashtags can also help you gain more followers. Once users start following you, they’ll see all your content regardless of the hashtags you use!

The first step: choosing the right hashtags for followers.

When you use hashtags, your content shows up alongside other content and accounts using those same hashtags. This helps you get in front of an audience who is interested in those hashtags and therefore is more likely to be interested in you .

Here’s how you can find the best hashtags for followers to help you ace your social strategy.

Table of Contents

There is an abundance of hashtags you can add to your social media posts, including branded hashtags you come up with yourself. But hashtags for followers are specifically for attracting new followers to your social profiles. These hashtags will help you grow your account better than general-use hashtags.

To use hashtags, hold the shift key and type the number 3 to generate the hashtag symbol, then add your phrase with no spaces between the symbol and words.

Hashtags are usually included at the end of your social media post. You can also include them as text in a sentence, like this: “We had a great time at the #B2BExpo.”

Keep in mind these do count toward character limits, so make sure you save room in your posts and choose your hashtags wisely.

With these tips in mind, let’s explore the best hashtags for followers on popular social media platforms.

Before we get into specific platforms, let’s look at some hashtags for followers that you can use no matter which social media network you’re on:

#followers

#follow

#like

#likes

#likesforlikes

#followforfollowback

#followback

#likeforfollow

You can use these hashtags by themselves or add a few of them to every post. Some platforms (like Instagram) will allow you to use more hashtags than others. Know each platform’s limits so you can plan to use the best hashtags for each channel and post.

Twitter was the first social media network to introduce hashtags. The idea stemmed from the desire to show certain content to specific people or groups. The hashtag does exactly this (in addition to showing the content to the poster’s followers). When users click on the hashtag, they see content related to that hashtag.

Other platforms have since adopted hashtag technology, but Twitter remains a great place to use hashtags to grow followings. Here are a few specific hashtags to use:

#TBT (Throwback Thursday)

#MondayMotivation

#FridayFeeling

#influencer

#competition

You can also turn to industry-specific keywords to include in your posts. This will help you find users on Twitter who are also in your industry or otherwise care about what you do. For instance, if you’re in the health and wellness space, you can include hashtags related to fitness, working out, supplements, or specific types of exercises like yoga or Crossfit.

Instagram has a lot more leeway when it comes to adding hashtags to posts. You have ample space to fill your Instagram posts with keywords to make your content more searchable.

#follow

#followers

#like

#likes

#followforfollowback

#likeforfollow

#instagram

#followforfollow

#instalike

#likesforlikes

#followme

#picoftheday

#following

#instadaily

#instagood

#comment

#commentforcomment

#followher

#followhim

#followalways

#followus

#liketime

#likeforlikeback

#lfl

#new

#newpost

#followtrick

#f

#share

#l

#followtrain

It’s best practice to use Instagram hashtags in “sets” rather than as standalone hashtags. Including multiple hashtags in each post can help you increase your visibility and align yourself with content creators interested in similar hashtag sets.

TikTok also makes use of specific hashtags that help users find relevant content. Similar to Instagram and Twitter, TikTokers can click on a hashtag and find other content that uses that hashtag. You can add hashtags to your post or include them as comments.

#fyp

#follower

#follow

#like

#likes

#followback

#f

#followers

#followme

#following

#followforfollow

#followforfollowback

#likesforlikes

#likeforlike

#likeforfollow

#l

#love

#instagram

#followall

#followalways

#me

#followher

#followhim

#followus

#followersinstagram

#followerforfollower

#followbackteam

You’ll notice that some of these hashtags are long-tail terms while others are single letters or words. There is no right or wrong when it comes to using popular hashtags (or creating your own!). The goal is to choose relevant hashtags that will help you accomplish your objectives.

Facebook isn’t usually the first social media platform to come to mind when you think about hashtags. But the same hashtag technology you use on Instagram posts also applies to Facebook, and the practice is becoming more commonplace here.

#follow

#followme

#me

#myself

#picoftheday

#picture

#photos

#memes

#popular

#trends

#networking

#Facebook

#live

There are tons of other popular hashtags on Facebook that you can use for niche-specific purposes. Take some time to explore industry-related hashtags, whether you’re in fitness, fashion, e-commerce, or marketing. Think about your target audience and the hashtags they most likely want to see.

Using the right hashtags on YouTube works like using hashtags on other social media networks. It helps users find relevant content, plus it signals to search algorithms what your content is about. You can use hashtags in your video title or within the description.

#youtube

#youtuber

#subscribe

#likeandsubscribe

#like

#community

#love

#youtubecommunity

As with other social media analytics, you can use your YouTube analytics to find trends or hashtags related to your content.

Choosing popular hashtags for each social media network can be a good way to jump on the latest trend or get your content seen by thousands of people (or more!). However, the obvious downside is that your content will be competing for visibility among many other posts using those same hashtags.

Using a mix of popular hashtags and hashtags with a lower difficulty can help you get seen and grow your following without getting lost in a sea of sameness.

Here are a few less popular hashtags you might include in your posts:

#followersgratis

#followersneeded

#followersfree

#followersassistant

#followersforfollowers

#followers4followers

#followersforinstagram

#followersreal

#followerstwitter

#followersig

You can also check your own social analytics to find relevant keywords that might not get millions of uses but could still give you decent visibility.

There are right and wrong ways to use hashtags on social media. It’s not just about getting the correct format or choosing relevant keywords.

For starters, you will want to use hashtags in a way that promotes your content to the right people. This means aligning your hashtag choices with your content and target audience. Adding irrelevant terms or including too many hashtags could come off as spammy and turn off your audience.

You also want to make sure your account is set to public. Even when using hashtags, people can’t see your content if your profile is private.

You also want to avoid stringing together too many words in a single hashtag. This makes it harder for people to understand what you’re saying. And while long-tail hashtags might be trendy, you also want to choose terms people are likely to search for.

Finally, make sure there are no spaces in your hashtag. Your hashtag won’t work if you add even one space.

Following these best practices will help you make the most of your hashtags — no matter which social networks you’re using.

In addition to the above best hashtags for followers, you can use a few helpful tools to find more hashtags.

Your social analytics are a great place to start. See the hashtags you’ve used in the past and which ones performed the best.

You can also use a hashtag generator like Hashtagify and Best-Hashtags.com to find relevant niche hashtags. Just type a topic or phrase into the search bar and the tool will produce a list of options.

You can also do research the old-fashioned way. Choose an influencer in your niche to see different types of hashtags they’re using on their posts. Comb through posts from other Instagram users to see what other terms they’re using.

Or, you can automate the process of finding the best hashtags with Meltwater. Social intelligence tracks trending keywords and topics in real-time on an ongoing basis. You’ll always have the best keywords for your hashtag strategy, even as conversations and trends shift.

Learn more about using Meltwater for hashtags when you request a demo by filling out the form below.