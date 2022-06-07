Follow the Conversation

Gain insights into what people are saying about your brand and where these conversations are happening on social media and in the news.

Gauge Sentiment

Keep tabs on the sentiment surrounding your audience conversations. Track specific keywords for your brand, industry, and competitors to swiftly identify and address issues and crises.

Analyze Your Competitors

Check in on the conversation and engagement metrics around your key competitors' social and media mentions. Attract potential customers and improve your product offering through competitive benchmarking.

Collect Industry Knowledge

Track conversations within your industry to identify trends and opportunities. Follow negative sentiment to research new product opportunities, and positivity sentiment to celebrate achievements for your industry.