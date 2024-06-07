Sales
Successful sales teams understand the nuances that go into communicating with potential customers and closing deals. Streamlining workflows at scale increases conversions and buy-in, freeing up your time for building relationships and finding new prospects.
Keeping you one step ahead.
Beat The Competition
Adjust sales tactics with forward looking data that spots critical sales triggers.
Better Conversion & Retention
Optimize relationships with relevant sales insights pulled directly to your inbox or CRM.
Expand Your Market
Identify new prospects with proprietary look-a-like matching for closed deals.
We help you drive business performance.
With Meltwater's suite of solutions, you and your team can confidently uncover vital insights to stay one step ahead of the competition.
The sales process is anything but simple.
Scalable solutions for your industry.
Tech sales have grown rapidly in complexity and sophistication.
The leads are there, but they have ample choice. Make your company and products stand out. Sales Intelligence from Meltwater makes your due diligence research easier, giving you the tools you need to close the deal.
If there was ever a time when sales of commercial real estate required in depth sales intelligence, it would be now.
Professionals in this sector are having to think creatively as office space occupancy and usage adapts to the work-from-home shift. Identify locations and properties that suit specific business needs and use these insights to win more business from clients.
As the job market continues to fluctuate, sales teams in this industry must have up to date information at their fingertips.
Research and gather information on company sizes, industry competitors, layoffs, and hirings to better inform your strategy and increase conversion rate for your clients.
Use supply chain monitoring to keep track of blockers impacting the movement of consumer goods and services.
This information can help you prepare for potential disruptions, draft press releases, and be ready to address questions and complaints from clients.
Let's build your Meltwater Suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.