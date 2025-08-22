Report
Consumer Insights: Snacks
Whether seeking comfort, adventure, or nutrition, consumers want snacks that can deliver satisfying experiences. This insights report uses AI-powered consumer intelligence to help marketers and brands…
Understand what consumers want.
We analyzed millions of social media posts to analyze the motivations behind consumer snack preferences and highlight new opportunities to connect with target audiences.
Discover the stats and insights behind top trends, including:
- The rise of social media buzz about store-brand snacks
- Why China and Japan are key markets for premium brands
- Protein and the next trendy nutrients
- Three top categories of consumers’ favorite snacks
Looking for snack industry consumer intelligence to inspire your next big idea? Download the Consumer Insights: Snacks report for a data-driven look at what’s next in snacks.
