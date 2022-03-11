As social platforms have become primetime platforms and creator culture goes mainstream, influencers and creators need to become a key channel for any brand to earn attention and advocacy. In the last 12 months influencer engagement has become a key part of the marketing and comms mix for Foxtel Group.



Join for a fireside chat with Jacqui Abbott, Group Director of Content Communications on how they built a business case for influencers within the organisation, increased advocacy and engagement for their brands and what they have learned along the way.



About Jacqui Abbott

Jacqui is a senior marketer and communications expert with nearly two decades of communications and brand marketing experience in Australia and the UK. Having represented some of the biggest brands in the world including Netflix, Virgin, IKEA, Tourism Australia, Microsoft, Xbox, Proctor & Gamble, Peroni, Bacardi and Coca-Cola, she is a seasoned operator in creative, strategy development, issues and crisis management, media and influencer engagement, people and culture enhancement and digital marketing. In 2021, Jacqui joined Foxtel Group in the newly created role of Group Director, Content Communications with responsibility for PR, social and brand experience teams across Foxtel, Fox Sports, Kayo, BINGE and Flash along with the Foxtel magazine and the Insiders digital content platform. Jacqui joined Foxtel Group from Pulse, the award-winning brand marketing agency within Ogilvy PR and a part of WPP AUNZ, where she was Managing Director.