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On-Demand Webinar: What's Happening on Social Media Right Now?

Banner Webinar What's Happening on Social Media Right Now?

Something has shifted on social media.

Content is moving faster, audience attention is harder to earn, and the strategies that once delivered results are no longer landing in the same way.

You’re still posting. The metrics still come in. But too often, the impact is limited, momentum is hard to build, and even strong content struggles to stick.

So, what changed?

Join Marcus Willis from Kill Boring Dead and Meltwater for a candid conversation about what’s really happening on social media right now - and why marketers need to rethink what effective looks like.

This session will unpack why social feels more challenging than ever, why being seen is no longer enough, and what sets memorable brands apart from the ones that are easy to overlook.

We’ll cover:

  • Why previously effective tactics are losing impact
  • What audiences are actually paying attention to now
  • Why brands can achieve visibility without building recall
  • What marketers need to change to stay relevant and drive results

Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand, and dive into these trends and see how you can apply these ideas to your strategy for the year ahead.

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