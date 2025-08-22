Report
Alcoholic Beverages Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot
Which beverage brands are winning with influencer marketing, and what makes their strategies stand out?
In our Alcoholic Beverages Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot, we analyzed Instagram creator content for 10 leading beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic brands using Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution, Klear. This quick snapshot compares industry giants like Guinness, Heineken, Absolut, and Casamigos across key metrics like Estimated Media Value (EMV), influencer volume, and engagement to uncover what’s working best.
What’s in the report?
- Learn which brands lead in EMV, reach, and engagement
- Discover how spirits brands can benefit from expert creators
- Explore emerging opportunities for non-alcoholic brands in a wellness-driven market
Download the snapshot today for the insights you need to start refining your own influencer strategies!
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
More Resources
Report
Automotive Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot
Read Resource
Report
Luxury Fashion Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot
Read Resource
Guide
The Ultimate Guide to Influencer Marketing
Read Resource
Report
Consumer Insights: Video Streaming Market
Read Resource
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.