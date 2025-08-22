Which beverage brands are winning with influencer marketing, and what makes their strategies stand out?

In our Alcoholic Beverages Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot, we analyzed Instagram creator content for 10 leading beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic brands using Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution, Klear. This quick snapshot compares industry giants like Guinness, Heineken, Absolut, and Casamigos across key metrics like Estimated Media Value (EMV), influencer volume, and engagement to uncover what’s working best.

What’s in the report?

Learn which brands lead in EMV, reach, and engagement

Discover how spirits brands can benefit from expert creators

Explore emerging opportunities for non-alcoholic brands in a wellness-driven market

Download the snapshot today for the insights you need to start refining your own influencer strategies!