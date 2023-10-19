Meltwater Winter Release 2023
Introducing our latest product enhancements to help PR and marketing communications professionals get more value from our suite of solutions. We’ve been hard at work building new tools and features to make our products more powerful and intuitive, so you get better results faster across your PR, social media, consumer intelligence, and influencer marketing efforts
Innovations That Marketing and Communications Pros Will Love
Whatever kind of marketing and communications professional you are, these updates to Meltwater will help you to work faster and smarter, so that you can get better results in less time. In this release, we’ve added innovations across the entire suite, but have paid particular attention to improving our Media Relations solution.
Our Winter Release Highlights
We’ve added a lot of new features and enhancements to this product update, but these are the improvements that we’re most excited to share with you.
Media Relations Relaunch
We’ve doubled the size of our media contact database and introduced a new search experience and CRM features for promoting smarter journalist outreach.
Smarter PR Insight Reports
New reporting tools powered by generative AI make it easier than ever to demonstrate the value of your PR activity to your stakeholders and customers.
Unified Enterprise Dashboard
Our new dashboard gives the CMO a 360° view of your organization’s marketing performance, so you’re always able to spot opportunities for optimization.
AI-Powered Visualizations
New visualizations will help you make sense of high-volume search results, organize similar stories, and surface AI-generated summaries.
Easier UGC Discovery
It’s now easier than ever to find user-generated content from your social listening searches and share them from your owned social media accounts.
Salesforce App and Integration
By connecting your social media management tool with Salesforce, you can automate case routing, reply to social media users without leaving your CRM, and deliver better customer experiences.
Product Deep Dive
Media Intelligence & Media Relations
Enhanced Media Database
Execute more successful journalist outreach with a media contact database that’s doubled in size, plus more intuitive contact searching and new options for personalizing contacts.
PR Insight Reports
Showcase your PR wins, thanks to upgraded PR Insight Reports, which enable greater customization, offer metrics, and AI-generated summaries of earned coverage.
Collaborative Inbox
Strengthen journalist relationships with a collaborative inbox, which lets you sync your team’s email with Meltwater in one centralized space.
Richer Dashboards
Dive deeper into the data when working in our new dashboards, which now pull results from omnichannel searches.
Social Listening & Consumer Intelligence
Smarter Visualizations
Gain a complete picture and find emerging themes with a new ‘Content Clusters’ visualization that categorizes thousands of news stories and conversations on your behalf.
More Helpful Alerts
Stay on top of competitive and market movements when using new alerts for artificial intelligence, DE&I, marketing initiatives, and business deals.
AI Spike Analysis
Pinpoint what’s behind relevant spikes, as our newest version of Spike Analysis now highlights the content with the highest reach and displays a new insights tab.
AI Insight Explainer
Go beyond the what and get to the why with our proprietary large-language model explaining the cause behind important shifts in your consumer intelligence dashboards.
Social Media Management
Better UGC Integration
Create authentic posts that engage your audience by managing user-generated content from your listening searches and publishing to your owned channels.
Boost FB Posts
Promote greater engagement and increase reach when boosting Facebook posts in Meltwater.
Salesforce Integration
Gain a complete picture of your customers and deliver better social media customer service when integrating Salesforce with your social media management tools.
Enhanced Dashboards
Showcase the impact of your social media efforts with new dashboards for measuring owned social media performance, including expanded metrics, drag and drop, and resizing.
Influencer Marketing
Streamlined Recruitment
Grow your creator network faster by creating and embedding customer landing pages onto your website.
Deeper Analytics
Refine your influencer marketing strategy with enhanced analytics that uncover the people, content, and channels driving the best results.
Improved Dashboards
Keep leaders updated on performance at a glance with dashboards showcasing top-level metrics across multiple campaigns and workspaces.