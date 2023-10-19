skipToContent
logo
Winter Release Update 2023
Innovation with Impact

Meltwater Winter Release 2023

Introducing our latest product enhancements to help PR and marketing communications professionals get more value from our suite of solutions. We’ve been hard at work building new tools and features to make our products more powerful and intuitive, so you get better results faster across your PR, social media, consumer intelligence, and influencer marketing efforts

Innovations That Marketing and Communications Pros Will Love

Whatever kind of marketing and communications professional you are, these updates to Meltwater will help you to work faster and smarter, so that you can get better results in less time. In this release, we’ve added innovations across the entire suite, but have paid particular attention to improving our Media Relations solution.

Our Winter Release Highlights

We’ve added a lot of new features and enhancements to this product update, but these are the improvements that we’re most excited to share with you.

Media Relations Relaunch
Smarter PR Insight Reports
Unified Enterprise Dashboard
AI-Powered Visualizations
Easier UGC Discovery
Salesforce App and Integration
Media Relations Relaunch
Smarter PR Insight Reports
Unified Enterprise Dashboard
AI-Powered Visualizations
Easier UGC Discovery
Salesforce App and Integration

Media Relations Relaunch

We’ve doubled the size of our media contact database and introduced a new search experience and CRM features for promoting smarter journalist outreach.

Smarter PR Insight Reports

New reporting tools powered by generative AI make it easier than ever to demonstrate the value of your PR activity to your stakeholders and customers.

Unified Enterprise Dashboard

Our new dashboard gives the CMO a 360° view of your organization’s marketing performance, so you’re always able to spot opportunities for optimization.

AI-Powered Visualizations

New visualizations will help you make sense of high-volume search results, organize similar stories, and surface AI-generated summaries.

Easier UGC Discovery

It’s now easier than ever to find user-generated content from your social listening searches and share them from your owned social media accounts.

Salesforce App and Integration

By connecting your social media management tool with Salesforce, you can automate case routing, reply to social media users without leaving your CRM, and deliver better customer experiences.

Get a Personalized Demonstration

Let us show you exactly how Meltwater can help level-up your organization’s PR, social media, consumer intelligence, and influencer marketing activities. Book a demo today, and see for yourself why so many global brands and agencies rely on Meltwater!

BOOK DEMO

Product Deep Dive

Media Intelligence & Media Relations

Meltwater Media Relations MR icon illustration

Enhanced Media Database

Execute more successful journalist outreach with a media contact database that’s doubled in size, plus more intuitive contact searching and new options for personalizing contacts.

Meltwater Media Intelligence MI icon illustration

PR Insight Reports

Showcase your PR wins, thanks to upgraded PR Insight Reports, which enable greater customization, offer metrics, and AI-generated summaries of earned coverage.

Meltwater Media Relations MR icon illustration

Collaborative Inbox

Strengthen journalist relationships with a collaborative inbox, which lets you sync your team’s email with Meltwater in one centralized space.

Meltwater Media Intelligence MI icon illustration

Richer Dashboards

Dive deeper into the data when working in our new dashboards, which now pull results from omnichannel searches. 

Social Listening & Consumer Intelligence

Meltwater Social Listening SL icon illustration

Smarter Visualizations

Gain a complete picture and find emerging themes with a new ‘Content Clusters’ visualization that categorizes thousands of news stories and conversations on your behalf.

Meltwater Social Listening SL icon illustration

More Helpful Alerts

Stay on top of competitive and market movements when using new alerts for artificial intelligence, DE&I, marketing initiatives, and business deals.

Meltwater Social Listening SL icon illustration

AI Spike Analysis

Pinpoint what’s behind relevant spikes, as our newest version of Spike Analysis now highlights the content with the highest reach and displays a new insights tab. 

Meltwater Consumer Intelligence CI icon illustration

AI Insight Explainer

Go beyond the what and get to the why with our proprietary large-language model explaining the cause behind important shifts in your consumer intelligence dashboards.

Social Media Management

Meltwater Social Media Management SM icon illustration

Better UGC Integration

Create authentic posts that engage your audience by managing user-generated content from your listening searches and publishing to your owned channels. 

Meltwater Social Media Management SM icon illustration

Boost FB Posts

Promote greater engagement and increase reach when boosting Facebook posts in Meltwater.

Meltwater Social Media Management SM icon illustration

Salesforce Integration

Gain a complete picture of your customers and deliver better social media customer service when integrating Salesforce with your social media management tools.

Meltwater Social Media Management SM icon illustration

Enhanced Dashboards

Showcase the impact of your social media efforts with new dashboards for measuring owned social media performance, including expanded metrics, drag and drop, and resizing.

Influencer Marketing

Meltwater Influencer Marketing IM icon illustration

Streamlined Recruitment

Grow your creator network faster by creating and embedding customer landing pages onto your website. 

Meltwater Influencer Marketing IM icon illustration

Deeper Analytics

Refine your influencer marketing strategy with enhanced analytics that uncover the people, content, and channels driving the best results.

Meltwater Influencer Marketing IM icon illustration

Improved Dashboards

Keep leaders updated on performance at a glance with dashboards showcasing top-level metrics across multiple campaigns and workspaces.

Explore the full Meltwater suite. Get in touch for a demo today.

Loading...