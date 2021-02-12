Fresh content is the lifeblood of modern marketing, but with limited resources it can be difficult to produce content at the scale that many brands need. UGC can provide you with an almost unlimited supply of new content from your fans and customers, which is proven to deliver stronger engagement than other content.

In this eBook you’ll learn about the real benefits of adding UGC to your marketing mix, what great UGC looks like, and how to get started with including it in your marketing campaigns. If you’re looking for ways to build an engaged community around your brand, this eBook is a must read!