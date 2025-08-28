In recent years, QR codes have become staples in numerous consumer settings, from replacing paper menus and bills in restaurants to decorating the corners of ads. At the same time, the emergence of QR code-based scams, known as “quishing” and broader privacy concerns may have dealt a serious blow to trust in this once-novel technology.

As our Global Digital Reports show, monthly use of QR codes was increasing steadily for two years before decreasing nearly 5% at the end of 2024. Nevertheless, as of July 2025, 16.2% of internet users aged 16 and up still use QR codes provided by companies and brands at least once a month, with the highest rates of usage among those aged 65 and up.

Download our July 2025 Global Statshot Report to access the full collection of data on digital marketing, consumer habits, and more.

We used our social listening and analytics solution to dig into the discourse on QR codes today.

What are people saying about QR codes?

Our analysis found that, across all sources, mentions of QR codes and trust are up 116% over the past six months compared to the six months prior. This increase was significantly driven by the launch of the United Nations’ initiative to standardize digital product passports and discussion of QR codes’ potential use in that capacity.

Similarly, our data shows that the much larger general conversation about QR codes also grew, though much less dramatically, by 18%. This increase was primarily driven by discussion around the use of QR codes in functions requiring public trust. This includes elections, with US President Donald Trump’s May executive order banning bar codes and QR codes on ballots. And it also includes transparency in public infrastructure, a discussion sparked by a viral post on X suggesting that roads should feature QR codes linked to information about their construction.

QR codes and Labubus: A retail use case

This Reddit post about Labubu authenticity generated hundreds of responses, featuring several mentions of using QR codes for verification.

Interestingly, QR codes have also emerged as a talking point in one of this year’s biggest pop culture sensations, Labubu dolls. The top Reddit channel for discussion of QR codes over the past six months is r/Labubu, where the technology has been mentioned more than 4,700 times. Since becoming a global phenomenon, Labubus are a highly faked and counterfeited item. The QR codes on the dolls’ tags and packaging are key to confirming their authenticity. This discussion, as well as the continuation of the UN’s previously noted initiative, hints that QR codes’ use in consumer goods manufacturing and retail will likely continue to be a hot topic in the months ahead.

Learn more about counterfeiting and consumer trust in our Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale report.

What the QR codes discussion means for marketers and brands

Overall, our analysis didn’t uncover evidence that public trust in QR codes is waning. It did, however, suggest that trust in QR codes will continue to be a hot topic for both public- and private-sector organizations to pay close attention to. Marketers, take note: