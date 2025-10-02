Unified Dashboards Now Available for Meltwater Customers

On top of managing and monitoring an ever-growing list of channels, today’s PR and marketing teams are also expected to regularly report on their owned, paid, earned, and shared media efforts.

All too often, these reporting responsibilities create a series of challenges: PR and marketing professionals struggle with fragmented data across the many technology platforms available to them, wasting time switching between tools and losing the clarity that a single, unified view could provide.

Without a comprehensive view of your brand performance across channels, it’s easy to miss emerging risks, potential opportunities, or shifts in audience behavior. Siloed reporting efforts also from PR, marketing, and insights teams also lead to duplicated efforts and inconsistent messaging. Beyond these headaches, incomplete or inconsistent reporting can make it difficult to demonstrate ROI to your stakeholders in leadership — a problem that can directly impact your budgets for future efforts.

That’s why we’re thrilled to bring our new Unified Dashboards to Meltwater customers, providing the holistic, customizable view of your brand performance that you so badly need. With our Unified Dashboards, PR, marketing, and research teams can now combine owned content, paid social, earned media, and, soon, influencer data into one comprehensive view.

A Complete View of Performance

With Unified Dashboards, teams can finally measure total brand performance across paid, earned, and owned media in a single, cross-channel view. Instead of toggling between platforms or piecing together reports from different sources, teams can see the full picture of their communications strategy in one place. This unified perspective makes it easier to track progress, identify gaps, and demonstrate the impact of your efforts with clarity and confidence.

Real-Time Sharing and Collaboration

Reporting should never slow down decision-making. Unified Dashboards enable real-time collaboration by letting users share live, auto-refresh dashboards with stakeholders — even those who don’t have Meltwater access. Everyone can see the same up-to-date insights, reducing misalignment and ensuring faster, more informed actions across your organization. View-only filtering and editing adds an extra layer of security so stakeholders can safely explore the data most relevant to them without impacting the underlying dashboard design.

Smarter Insights, Faster

AI-assisted widgets transform Unified Dashboards from static reports into dynamic storytelling devices. These automated insights quickly surface the “why” behind shifts in performance, saving your team hours of manual analysis and helping uncover trends that might otherwise go under the radar. Combined with advanced filtering and data inputs, including cross-module pulls from Explore+ and our Social Media Management solution, teams can drill down to the exact data points that matter most, diagnose issues, and act with precision.

Flexible and Easy to Customize

Every team’s reporting needs are unique, which is why Unified Dashboards are built to adapt. An expanded template and widget library also makes it easy for users to jumpstart dashboard creation while tailoring metrics to their specific use-case. Plus, owned, earned and paid metrics can be customized at the widget level, and cross-channel efforts can be merged into a single view for deeper analysis. This flexibility ensures your dashboards evolve alongside your campaigns and organizational priorities.

Enterprise-Ready and Secure

For organizations operating at scale, governance and structure are critical. Unified Dashboards provide enterprise-level controls with workspaces and folders that keep teams organized, aligned, and secure. Whether you’re managing multiple brands, regions, or departments, this framework ensures everyone is working from the same source of truth while maintaining the right level of access and oversight.

Want to learn more about unified dashboards? Fill out the form below for a demo!