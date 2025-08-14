Discover LLM-Driven Brand Perception with GenAI Lens

The massive rise in popularity of LLMs (Large Language Models) presents new challenges for marketing, communications, and PR professionals, who already face a growing number of channels to manage and monitor on a day-to-day basis. Historically, brand monitoring has been limited to social media, search engines, online forums, and traditional media publications. But brands can’t afford to let AI assistant search results remain a blind spot.

Just as companies are rethinking traditional SEO strategies to accommodate emerging AI trends like Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), marketing and PR pros now need to consider how LLMs are actively shaping brand perception. This is especially true considering that the popularity of these tools will only continue to grow; Gartner predicts that 30 percent of overall brand perception will be shaped by generative AI by as early as next year. And as we well know, LLMs aren’t perfect; they can still surface outdated content and other inaccuracies that can go unchecked without the right tools. Unfortunately, traditional media monitoring solutions have lacked the ability to track these spaces.

That is, until now.

As the industry leader in monitoring and listening, Meltwater’s solutions must be inclusive of how these new AI assistants and LLMs shape audience behavior. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce GenAI Lens, the industry’s first solution designed specifically to give brands unprecedented visibility into how they’re represented across today’s most influential generative AI platforms.

Game-Changing Strategic Value

With GenAI Lens, marketing, communications, and PR teams can now monitor, analyze, and understand how their brand, competitors, and industry are being discussed across major AI assistants and LLMs, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Grok, and Deepseek. The solution provides real-time brand and competitor mentions and source transparency for LLM outputs, closing a critical gap in modern brand management — and delivering users a massive strategic advantage.

Comprehensive brand visibility

As LLMs replace traditional search, every prompt becomes a potential consumer touchpoint for your brand. But since these touchpoints are happening in closed, model-driven environments, brands have been flying blind. What are AI assistants saying about your brand? Is your brand even showing up at all? GenAI Lens delivers these structured insights so you can take back control and gain a leg up in a time when your competitors are still figuring out what to do.

Reputation management

This new level of control makes it easy to spot inaccuracies, outdated narratives, or negative sentiment before they gain traction. And when unexpected outputs surface, our prompt-to-response mapping will help teams understand why an AI assistant delivered that answer, showing the underlying queries driving that content so you can respond effectively. Is an LLM pulling outdated brand language from a particular article? GenAI Lens surfaces that source material so you can quickly reach out to that publication and get the language updated.

Competitive intelligence

GenAI Lens also delivers powerful market intelligence. You can track how competitors are portrayed, identify whitespace opportunities, and spot emerging trends before they hit social media. As generative AI continues to influence how people search, engage, and form opinions, our solution helps ensure that you can truly own your brand narrative, refine positioning, and uncover opportunities for differentiation.

Optimize communications strategy

Finally, GenAI Lens arms teams with the insights they need to create smarter communications strategies. PR and comms teams can use the trend and emotional analysis from LLM outputs to shape more informed PR, brand, and content initiatives based on real insights, not guesswork. What are users asking about your brand? What tone are the different models using in their responses? GenAI Lens finally lets you see inside the LLM black box so you can adjust accordingly.

Industry-First Capabilities

Even though GenAI Lens is a brand-new offering in a still-emerging space, we designed it to fit seamlessly into your day-to-day workflow.

Multi-model aggregation

GenAI Lens is the first solution of its kind to give you a comprehensive, cross-platform view of your brand representation in today’s most popular AI assistants. This empowers your team with a centralized, comparative view of how your brand narrative may vary across different platforms.

Enriched, exportable metadata

Every LLM response that GenAI Lens surfaces includes metadata like sentiment, emotion, keywords, and source links, providing context to help teams better understand tone, media influence, and potential risks. This insight layer is exportable, so you can share it with stakeholders and make decisions with confidence.

LLM source transparency

It’s no longer enough to know how or if your brand shows up in LLM search results. PR pros also need the ability to cite the sources that feed an AI assistant response. GenAI Lens provides this information so you can understand what’s being said and why, with the actionable insight to influence that source and future LLM outputs.

Built-in prompt templates

The customizable prompt templates in GenAI Lens will help you or your team launch targeted monitoring in a matter of minutes, paving the way for scalable intelligence. Plus, we’ve given you the ability to filter by LLM model, date, or topic so you can focus on exactly what matters most to your organization.

We’re proud to be the first in our space to offer this kind of visibility — and the most comprehensive, thanks to our deep source coverage and full integration into the Meltwater platform. By uniting GenAI insights with existing news, social, and other media intelligence, GenAI Lens provides a more complete picture of a brand’s presence across channels. At launch, we’re covering more than 90% of major GenAI sources, with plans to expand as new models emerge.

Learn more about GenAI Lens right here.