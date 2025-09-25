At Meltwater, artificial intelligence is the core driver of our innovation, helping us deliver insights to public relations and marketing communications professionals around the world. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that we have been added to Microsoft Marketplace as a launch partner for the new AI apps and agents category!

Microsoft Marketplace is a trusted source for customers to discover, deploy, and manage their apps, AI tools, and agents to accelerate their AI-first transformation. From agents to infrastructure — Microsoft Marketplace offers a comprehensive catalog across business needs.

With our new AI agent for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot available within the marketplace, we’re helping PR, communications, marketing, and research professionals generate insights, summaries, and deliverables instantly — right where they work without having to switch tools.

Explore how our Meltwater for Microsoft offerings provide your team greater access to insights.

Meltwater for Microsoft Teams

The Meltwater Agent for Microsoft Teams empowers employees with instant access to real-time media insights inside their daily collaboration hub. From PR and comms professionals to marketing and insights teams, this agent helps answer questions, share updates, and collaborate on media intelligence directly in chat or channels — reducing reliance on specialized analysts and dramatically speeding up decision-making across your organization.

With this Meltwater agent, you can easily use Microsoft Teams to query media coverage, campaign summaries, or competitor activity and quickly share it in your ongoing conversations. So, whether you’re in your daily morning stand-up or managing a PR crisis, you can instantly access Meltwater insights and collaborate as needed.

Meltwater for Microsoft 365 Copilot

In addition to giving teams access to media intelligence in their daily collaboration channels, Meltwater for Microsoft also embeds our platform's insights directly into the apps where PR and marketing leaders regularly create deliverables and respond to stakeholders.

From drafting media briefs in Word to adding campaign insights into PowerPoint slides, the Meltwater Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot accelerates your output and arms teams with trusted, real-time intelligence in the tools you already use every day.

PR teams now have an AI teammate to help them create executive-ready deliverables faster than ever, helping you easily draft briefs, presentations, and comprehensive replies in minutes instead of hours.

"We're excited to have Meltwater as a launch partner for the AI apps and agents category in our newly unified Microsoft Marketplace, which surfaces apps, AI tools, and agents contextually within Microsoft products to meet customers in the flow of work," said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President - Worldwide Azure and Industry Go-to-Market, Microsoft. "Meltwater's AI-powered solution revolutionizes data experiences right inside the Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365 Copilot contexts that customers already use every day."

With our Meltwater for Microsoft agent included in the new unified Marketplace, we’re proud to give communicators quick access to our trusted media insights, powered by our global dataset and over 20 years of AI innovation.

