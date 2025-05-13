Yes, the social listening category has been around for two decades, and media monitoring even longer. These are mature categories, but they’ve never stopped evolving.

Today, we’re witnessing a transformation, as social and media intelligence enter a new era–one less defined by data, filters, and dashboards, and more defined by intelligent teammates.

These teammates are powered by agentic AI: systems that can complete complex, multi-stage tasks using relevant tools and make independent decisions along the way.

At Meltwater, we’re focused on shaping this shift in our categories. We’re building agentic AI into every layer of our platform (and outside of our platform) to empower brand builders with the latest signals from social and news media.

We want to help you think smarter, move faster, and create impact with less effort.

Last week at Meltwater Summit, I shared how we’re making that vision real through the launch of Mira Studio, our AI teammate, and Explore+, our unified social and media intelligence platform built for this new era.

This post dives into the thinking behind what’s shaping our product vision and strategy.

More Accessible

For years, the power of social and media intelligence was reserved for the select few. Those fluent in Boolean logic and trained in data analysis.

That left critical insights out of reach of the everyday marketers, communicators, and strategists driving your brand forward.

Mira Studio changes that.

Mira Studio is the first agentic AI teammate purpose-built for social and media intelligence for PR, Comms, and Marketing professionals. It’s uniquely trained on the work you do and our leading social + news dataset.

With it, accessing insights is as simple as asking questions. Want a brand health report? Trend analysis? Competitive breakdown? Influencer list. Just ask. No more fussing with dashboards, filters, and searches. No more missed opportunities.

Mira doesn’t only summarize content. It delivers fully formed outputs and workflows to help elevate your impact.

Critically, Mira isn’t here to do your job. It’s here to help you shine by eliminating repetitive tasks. We want you to focus more on your human strengths of creativity, strategy, and leadership.

More Powerful

You can think of Mira Studio as an intelligence enabler.

Underneath it sits our re-imagined Explore+ platform, fusing the best of listening, monitoring, and analytics in one place.

Explore+ unlocks the full power of agentic AI through its unified dataset, structured analytics, limitless search, and role-based workflows for PR, marketing, and research professionals. It gives you the clearest, most complete picture of your brand and market with the tools to take action fast.

With Explore+, our Product teams recognized that social and news media operate on two tracks. One is fast-moving: cultural spikes, trending narratives, and viral moments. The other is enduring: evergreen themes and market forces shaping your long-term brand story.

Most platforms force you to choose between speed and depth. Explore+ eliminates that trade-off so you can adapt in real-time with unlimited search while planning for what’s next with deep analytics.

That’s the real power of Explore+ and Mira together. One gives you the data and foundation to understand what’s happening, and the other turns that data into intelligence that drives impact–instantly and for everyone on your team.

More Democratized

Beyond our platform, Meltwater Copilot brings the power of our insights into the collaboration tools your people use every day, like Microsoft Teams.

We first announced early access last year. This year at Summit, we’re proud to share that Meltwater Copilot is now generally available with new supported prompts and use cases that go beyond PR into Marketing and Research and insights.

This means anyone in your organization can access Meltwater’s intelligence using plain English without even signing into the platform.

It’s a leap forward in democratizing social and media intelligence. Users no longer need to route requests through Marketing or Insights leads. Instead, they can get what they need instantly embedded into their workflow.

This is not a feature. It’s a revolution in how your people get social & media intelligence.

Built Responsibly

Finally, these innovations aren’t just powerful, they’re built responsibly. We’ve achieved ISO 42001 certification for AI governance and Microsoft 365 certification for enterprise-grade security.

We also work closely with Microsoft’s PR and communications team to continuously evolve Mira and Copilot based on real-world demands.

Looking Ahead

Last week, I had the privilege of introducing these capabilities on the main stage at Meltwater Summit. What I heard from customers–again and again–is that teams today want to build agile, audience-aligned brands that are fit for this moment.

That’s our mission, too. These tools are how we’re helping you get there. We can’t wait to see what you build with them.