Meltwater vs Talkwalker: Data Coverage and Workflow Compared

If you compared Meltwater and Talkwalker last year, that comparison may already be out of date. Hootsuite bought Talkwalker in 2024 and renamed it Lumen by Talkwalker, so the product you'd buy today looks different. What hasn't changed is what decides the choice: how much each platform sees, and how easily your team can turn that coverage into action.

Meltwater brings media monitoring, social listening, consumer insights, media relations, and influencer marketing into one platform. Talkwalker focuses on listening and benchmarking, sold on its own or alongside Hootsuite.

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Meltwater vs Talkwalker at a glance

Meltwater Lumen by Talkwalker Best for Marketing, insights, and communications teams Social listening, consumer insights, and social media teams Primary focus Media intelligence, social listening, consumer intelligence, and connected workflows Social and media intelligence and competitive benchmarking Media coverage Online news, including premium and paywalled content, print, broadcast, and podcasts 150M+ websites, plus podcasts and video Social listening Major social networks, Reddit, forums, blogs, and review sites, across 240+ languages 30+ social networks, with coverage across 187 languages AI capabilities Mira, Meltwater's AI teammate, for research, analysis, and reporting across products, plus computer vision for logo detection and speech-to-text for video Wisdom for analysis and recommendations, plus image and logo recognition AI search visibility GenAI Lens LLM Insights Integrations Slack, Microsoft Teams, BI tools, plus full API and MCP access at Enterprise 100+ integrations, API, and MCP connectors, plus the Hootsuite ecosystem Pricing Custom pricing, with indicative plans starting at $10,000/year, plus plans with unlimited listening searches Custom pricing, with unlimited users across plans

Meltwater pairs monitoring with media relations, consumer intelligence, and influencer marketing. Talkwalker centers on social listening, light media monitoring, and benchmarking, sold on its own or alongside Hootsuite.

Data coverage compared

If customers are talking about your brand on Reddit, journalists are covering it in subscription-only publications, or people are sharing photos of your products without tagging you, you want to know about it.

Both Meltwater and Talkwalker track conversations across social media, news, and other online sources. But there are some differences worth looking at.

News, broadcast, and podcasts

Both platforms go well beyond social. Talkwalker monitors more than 150 million websites across 239 countries and regions, along with podcasts and video. It also offers Social Content Ratings, which measure social media engagement around TV shows and sports broadcasts.

Meltwater started as a media monitoring platform, and news coverage remains one of its strengths. Unlike some media monitoring tools that focus primarily on publicly available content, Meltwater also provides access to premium and paywalled publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and The Washington Post.

Why does that matter? Say your company gets mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article. That coverage could influence investors, customers, or other journalists, even if the article doesn't generate much conversation on social media. You'd still want it included when measuring your brand's media coverage.

Both news and social live in Explore and Explore+, Meltwater's listening workspace, so you can analyze them together and see how a story spreads between traditional media and social platforms.

Verdict: Talkwalker covers a wide range of websites, podcasts, and video. Meltwater goes deeper on editorial, with premium and paywalled publications, print, and broadcast alongside social, which gives it an edge if editorial coverage feeds your market or competitive research.

Social channels and languages

Talkwalker lists 30+ social networks, 300+ review sites, and 187 languages. It also offers image recognition, which can spot a brand logo in a photo even when the post doesn’t name the brand.

Meltwater Social Listening (Explore) covers major networks, including TikTok and Reddit, across 240+ languages. Meltwater also covers leading APAC sources such as Weibo, WeChat, Red, and others. Like other leading social listening tools, it also helps you examine social conversations alongside news coverage. For example, if complaints about a product begin appearing on Reddit and later get picked up by news outlets, you can investigate both sides of the conversation without treating them as separate research projects. Speech-to-text also lets users analyze transcripts from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, turning them into searchable keywords. Computer vision picks up logos in images and video, so you can catch untagged mentions the same way.

Verdict: Both platforms catch brand mentions in images, not just text. Meltwater adds speech-to-text for video and puts social and news in one analysis, which matters if a story can start on Reddit and end up in the press.

Historical data and source transparency

Meltwater gives you historical editorial content back to 2009 for most publishers and a rolling 15 months of social data. You can use that history to examine how coverage of your brand or industry has changed, compare recent social conversations, or investigate events that shaped public opinion years ago.

Mira, Meltwater's AI teammate, also provides source-linked responses, so you can check the original articles or posts behind its findings rather than relying on an AI-generated summary alone.

Talkwalker also offers historical data, though access depends on the product and plan, and its pricing page doesn't specify the exact period. Meanwhile, Hootsuite Listening powered by Talkwalker includes 13 months of historical data for saved searches.

Verdict: Meltwater’s editorial archive goes back to 2009 for most publishers, which helps with long-term trend and reputation research. If historical research matters to you, ask both vendors how far back you can search for each source type and what historical access is included in your quote.

Workflow, AI, and pricing compared

Coverage only helps if your analysts can turn it into something the business uses. Here's what the day-to-day looks like on each platform.

Dashboards and reporting

Talkwalker offers custom dashboards, alerts, reports, and IQ Apps (ready-made dashboards for common tasks). Every Talkwalker plan also includes unlimited users, making it easier to give multiple teams access without paying for additional seats.

Meltwater also builds dashboards and reports on the same searches you use for monitoring, with executive-ready views that update automatically. One useful difference is that you can bring in your own data, including customer surveys, interview transcripts, and other internal research, to analyze alongside public conversations.

Verdict: Talkwalker's unlimited users and ready-made dashboards are attractive for teams that want broad access, though plans cap the number of mentions you can collect. Meltwater is particularly useful if you want to analyze customer research alongside social and media conversations.

AI assistants and AI search visibility

Both platforms use AI to help you analyze conversations without manually reading hundreds or thousands of posts.

Talkwalker’s Wisdom handles peak detection, forecasting, and AI summaries, while its AI agent lets you ask questions about your data in everyday language.

Talkwalker's LLM Insights also tracks how AI assistants talk about your brand, including how often you're mentioned and how you compare with competitors.

Meltwater handles this with two tools:

GenAI Lens tracks how platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity describe your brand. It also shows which sources these platforms cite. For example, if ChatGPT keeps recommending a competitor over your brand, you can investigate which publications and articles are appearing in those answers. Meltwater's journalist database can then help you identify and contact relevant authors.

tracks how platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity describe your brand. It also shows which sources these platforms cite. For example, if ChatGPT keeps recommending a competitor over your brand, you can investigate which publications and articles are appearing in those answers. Meltwater's journalist database can then help you identify and contact relevant authors. Mira is Meltwater's AI teammate. Instead of manually going through dashboards and reports, you can ask questions about your media coverage, competitors, or industry and get answers linked to the original sources. Mira works across Meltwater products and can also be accessed through tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

For a practical framework, see our guide on how to report on LLM visibility.

Verdict: Both platforms offer AI-assisted analysis and AI search monitoring. Meltwater has a useful advantage if you want to trace which sources shape AI answers and act on them through media outreach.

Integrations and API access

Talkwalker lists 100+ integrations on its data coverage page and connects to AI tools through MCP. Hootsuite also offers listening powered by Talkwalker inside the Hootsuite dashboard as an Enterprise add-on.

Meltwater sends alerts and insights into Slack and Microsoft Teams, connects to BI platforms, and offers full API access and MCP connections (including Claude and ChatGPT) at the Enterprise tier.

Verdict: Both platforms offer extensive integration options and connect to AI tools through MCP. Ask each vendor to demonstrate how the platform connects with the specific tools your team uses, and whether those integrations are included in your plan.

From insight to action

With Talkwalker, you can research the conversations, understand who's participating, and track how interest changes over time. If your team uses Hootsuite, you can also bring those findings into your social media planning and publishing work.

Meltwater covers those research tasks too, but also offers tools for the next steps. Your PR team can find relevant journalists through Meltwater's media relations tools, while your influencer marketing team can discover creators and manage campaigns through Klear, Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution.

That doesn't mean every feature comes with every subscription. For example, Meltwater's influencer marketing capabilities are available in its Enterprise and Agency plans. But for organizations managing PR, social media, and influencer campaigns, having those tools within the same platform can reduce the need to move between separate products.

Verdict: Talkwalker works well for teams focused on understanding conversations and managing social media activity through Hootsuite. For influencer work, it shows trends about influencers, but finding, contacting, and managing creators depends on Hootsuite’s Upfluence integration. Meltwater offers more options for teams that also need to handle journalist outreach and influencer campaigns, with Klear in the same platform.

Pricing and contracts

Neither platform has a fixed price list that tells you exactly what you'll pay. Your custom quote depends on the features, data, and level of access you need.

Meltwater does, however, publish indicative starting prices in its pricing guide:

Starter: From $10,000 per year

From $10,000 per year Pro: From $25,000 per year

From $25,000 per year Enterprise: From $130,000 per year

Talkwalker offers three plans: Core, Analyze, and Business. Talkwalker quotes each plan individually, and higher plans add more AI agent questions and LLM Insights channels. All plans include unlimited users.

Verdict: Meltwater makes early budgeting easier with published ranges and offers plans with unlimited listening searches. Talkwalker's unlimited users can lower cost per seat for large teams. Check how many mentions each plan includes, though: seats matter less if your data is capped.

Which platform fits your team?

Both platforms serve marketing and insights teams well. Talkwalker deserves real credit for social listening and its tie-in with Hootsuite. The deciding factor is where your insights need to go next.

Choose Meltwater if

You need social, editorial, broadcast, and AI search signals in one analysis

Your research depends on premium editorial sources or years of historical coverage

Insights need to reach PR, influencer, and leadership teams as well as social

You want to see which sources shape AI answers about your brand

You need to track many brands, competitors, or topics without hitting mention or search limits

Our roundup of consumer insights tools shows how Meltwater compares with research-focused platforms.

Choose Talkwalker if

You want unlimited users across a large social or agency team

Your team already runs publishing in Hootsuite

For other options in this category, see our list of Talkwalker alternatives.

See how Meltwater fits your insights workflow

Coverage only matters when it reaches the people who act on it. Talkwalker gives social and insights teams strong social listening next to Hootsuite publishing. Meltwater gives you broad coverage plus a direct path from insight to media relations, influencer campaigns, and consumer research.

To see how that works with your own brand data, explore Meltwater Consumer Intelligence and request a demo.

FAQs about Meltwater vs Talkwalker

What is the difference between Meltwater and Talkwalker?

Both platforms help you track and analyze conversations about your brand across news, social media, and other online sources. Meltwater also offers tools for finding journalists, managing media outreach, researching consumers, and running influencer campaigns. Talkwalker, now called Lumen by Talkwalker, is part of Hootsuite and works alongside its social media management tools.

Is Talkwalker the same as Lumen by Talkwalker?

Yes. Talkwalker has been renamed Lumen by Talkwalker as Hootsuite brings the two products closer together. Talkwalker says the data, reports, workflows, and integrations stay the same under the new name.

Which platform has better data coverage?

It depends on what you need to see. Talkwalker publishes large counts for websites and social networks. Meltwater supports 240+ languages and includes paywalled premium outlets, editorial history back to 2009, social listening across leading social networks (including APAC sources), and AI visibility tracking in the same platform.

Which is better for consumer insights teams?

Both work well. Talkwalker suits teams focused on social consumer listening. Meltwater suits teams that need comprehensive social, editorial, broadcast, and their own survey data in one analysis, at a global scale with historical context for trend work.

Does Meltwater track brand visibility in AI search?

Yes. GenAI Lens tracks how ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and other LLMs describe your brand and which competitors they mention. It also shows the sources and authors those models cite, so you can influence the coverage AI answers draw on.