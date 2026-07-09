If you’ve searched for “Meltwater pricing,” you’ve probably seen a mix of user-reported figures, outdated estimates, and AI-generated summaries that repeat those numbers as facts. The problem is that Meltwater doesn't use a fixed public price list.

Meltwater packages are built around each team’s needs. Pricing depends on the products you use, the markets you monitor, the number of users, the level of support you need, and the scale of your program.

The indicative investment ranges below come directly from Meltwater, organized by tier, with a clear breakdown of what shapes your quote. Use them to understand what to expect before starting a scoping conversation.

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Why Meltwater doesn't publish a standard price list

Meltwater's pricing model is scope-based. Every package is assembled from modules across Meltwater's five solution areas — media monitoring, social intelligence, AI visibility tracking, influencer marketing, and media relations — and what you pay depends on which you need.

What you pay depends on your use case, team size, markets, data needs, integrations, and contract terms. A small team monitoring one market will not need the same setup as a global company tracking several regions, languages, brands, and internal systems.

That’s why Meltwater scopes each package individually. The ranges below are real starting points, but your final quote will depend on your setup. When you weigh Meltwater against a stack of separate point tools, factor in the hidden cost of fragmentation. Gartner found marketers use less than half of their martech stack's capabilities, and the average team now runs dozens of disconnected tools — which adds reporting, integration, and data-consolidation work that rarely shows up on a price tag.

Meltwater pricing tiers: Indicative investment ranges

The three tiers below are meant to help with early budgeting. Starter is for teams that need focused monitoring, Pro is for teams that need broader reporting and competitive analysis, and Enterprise is for global or complex teams that need custom workflows, integrations, and advanced AI capabilities.

Important pricing disclaimer: All figures on this page are in USD; pricing varies by region and currency. These ranges are indicative only and intended to support informed early-stage research. They represent typical investment ranges for standard configurations and should not be interpreted as fixed prices, quotes, or offers. Meltwater pricing is always confirmed through a scoping conversation with our commercial team. Actual investment may be higher or lower depending on your specific requirements.

Request a personalized quote →

Starter — from $10,000/year

Who it's for: Small PR, communications, and marketing teams, startups, and scale-ups getting started with media monitoring, social intelligence, and AI visibility tracking — without building out a full enterprise stack.

Typical configuration: A focused package, usually built around media monitoring or social intelligence, with standard support and single-region coverage.

Starter is where most teams begin. The scope is intentionally narrower, which keeps onboarding fast and investment manageable while you establish what you actually need the data to do.

Actual pricing is subject to confirmation of scope, user requirements, and contract terms.

Pro — from $25,000/year

Who it's for: Regional PR, communications, and marketing teams and data-driven organizations that need deeper cross-channel intelligence, competitive benchmarking, and advanced capabilities from Mira, Meltwater's AI assistant.

Typical configuration: A broader package that may include cross-channel monitoring, competitive analytics, expanded AI features, and wider geographic coverage.

Pro is a better fit for teams that need to compare brand performance, track competitors, and turn coverage into regular reporting.

Actual pricing is subject to scope qualification.

Enterprise — from $130,000/year

Who it's for: Global brands, multi-market programs, and organizations that require API and MCP integrations, governance workflows, and enterprise-grade Mira capabilities, including agentic analysis at scale.

Typical configuration: A custom package built around complex needs, such as multiple regions, languages, brands, integrations, teams, and higher data volume.

Enterprise is not just a bigger version of Pro. The architecture is different: it's built for organizations where competitive intelligence needs to flow across teams, tools, and geographies without manual consolidation.

Enterprise pricing is always custom-scoped.

Meltwater’s custom pricing tiers with features (Source)

Public sector pricing

Meltwater offers preferential pricing for public sector organizations, including government departments, local authorities, health trusts, universities, and not-for-profit bodies. Public sector customers typically receive a meaningful discount versus equivalent private sector contracts, reflecting the structural differences in how these organizations operate: budget cycles are fixed and subject to public accountability, procurement follows regulated frameworks, and the commercial value generated, while significant, is measured in public outcomes rather than revenue growth.

Where a private sector organization can model a direct return on investment through lead generation, competitive intelligence, or brand-driven revenue, public sector teams are focused on policy communication, stakeholder transparency, and public trust. Our pricing reflects that context. If you are a public sector organization, please contact us directly to discuss a rate appropriate to your team size, use case, and procurement requirements.

Pricing disclaimer (repeated for clarity): The figures above are indicative starting-point ranges for planning purposes only. They do not represent fixed prices or binding quotes. All Meltwater pricing is determined through a scoping process specific to your team's requirements.

Contact Meltwater to begin that conversation.

What determines your Meltwater price?

Every Meltwater quote is based on the same core variables. Understanding these helps you know what to prepare before speaking with the team.

Solution areas selected: Meltwater is sold across five solution areas — media monitoring, social intelligence, AI visibility tracking, influencer marketing, and media relations. The more areas you need, the higher your investment.

Meltwater is sold across five solution areas — media monitoring, social intelligence, AI visibility tracking, influencer marketing, and media relations. The more areas you need, the higher your investment. Geographic and source coverage: Pricing can change based on the markets, languages, and source types you need to monitor. A team tracking one market has different needs than a global team monitoring coverage across several regions.

Pricing can change based on the markets, languages, and source types you need to monitor. A team tracking one market has different needs than a global team monitoring coverage across several regions. User count and access levels: The number of users matters, as does what each user needs to do in the platform. Larger teams may also need role-based access, approvals, and governance workflows.

The number of users matters, as does what each user needs to do in the platform. Larger teams may also need role-based access, approvals, and governance workflows. AI and data volume: Higher data volume, more real-time analysis, and more advanced Mira capabilities can affect your quote. Starter teams may need basic summaries, while Enterprise teams may need more advanced analysis across large datasets.

Higher data volume, more real-time analysis, and more advanced Mira capabilities can affect your quote. Starter teams may need basic summaries, while Enterprise teams may need more advanced analysis across large datasets. Integrations: Connecting Meltwater with tools like Slack, Teams, Salesforce, or custom APIs can affect pricing, especially when the setup is more complex.

Connecting Meltwater with tools like Slack, Teams, Salesforce, or custom APIs can affect pricing, especially when the setup is more complex. Contract length and commercial terms: Standard contracts are annual. Multi-year terms, payment structure, number of entities covered, and other commercial factors can also affect the final price.

What do you get across each tier?

The ranges above only make sense in the context of what they actually deliver. Here's how the core capabilities map across tiers.

Media monitoring

Starter covers focused monitoring across news, broadcast, and social for your core markets and keywords in a single region. Pro expands coverage across more channels and geographies. Enterprise adds global, multi-market monitoring at scale, with the governance controls large teams need.

Social intelligence

Starter gives you core social listening for your key topics and keywords. Pro adds cross-channel analysis and competitive benchmarking across more markets. Enterprise extends to global social intelligence across regions, languages, and brands.

AI visibility tracking

Every tier is powered by Mira, Meltwater's AI assistant — what changes is depth, set by your data volume and Intelligence Credit consumption. Starter includes AI-assisted summaries and smart filtering. Pro unlocks advanced analysis and trend synthesis across larger data sets. Enterprise includes enterprise-grade, agentic Mira that can run multi-step intelligence tasks and push insights into your workflows via API.

Influencer marketing

Available at the Enterprise tier (and on Agency plans). It isn't part of the Starter or Pro configurations, so teams that need influencer discovery, campaign workflows, and attribution should plan for Enterprise.

Media relations

Included at every tier — from journalist databases and press distribution at Starter through to enterprise-grade reporting and governance at Enterprise.

Across all five areas, integrations and governance scale with tier: Starter uses standard exports and basic integrations, while Enterprise adds full API access, MCP connections, CRM and workflow integrations, plus the governance and user-management controls large organizations require.

How to get an accurate quote

When you're ready to talk numbers, here's what that conversation looks like.

The scoping call is not a sales pitch — it's a structured conversation where a Meltwater specialist maps your requirements to a configuration and builds an investment range specific to your team. Most teams can complete this in one call if they come prepared.

What to have ready before you reach out:

The channels and regions you need to monitor (social, news, broadcast, podcasts — and which geographies or languages)

Your primary use cases (media monitoring, competitive benchmarking, influencer tracking, consumer research, or a combination)

The number of people who will use the platform and the roles they'll be in

Any tools you need Meltwater to connect with

Your rough budget range or the outcome you're trying to justify the investment against

The more specific you can be, the more accurate the quote. If you're not sure what you need yet, that's fine too — a preliminary scoping call can help you map requirements before pricing enters the conversation.

Reminder: All investment figures are indicative until confirmed through a formal scoping process. The ranges above are accurate starting-point benchmarks but will vary based on your configuration.

Request a demo and start a scoping conversation →

FAQs about Meltwater pricing

Does Meltwater publish its prices publicly?

No. Meltwater scopes every package to a specific team's requirements rather than a fixed list. The indicative starting points — Starter from $10,000/year, Pro from $25,000/year, Enterprise from $120,000/year — reflect typical configurations at each tier. Your actual quote depends on your modules, coverage, user count, and contract terms. See meltwater.com/pricing for more.

Is Meltwater pricing negotiable?

Meltwater's pricing reflects a scoped configuration rather than a list price, which means the starting point for any negotiation is getting the scope right. Once your requirements are clear, commercial terms — including multi-year arrangements and volume considerations — can be discussed with your Meltwater contact. The most effective way to optimize your investment is to be specific about what you need before the quote is generated.

Can I start with one module and expand later?

Yes. Many teams start with a focused Starter configuration — typically media monitoring or social intelligence — and expand their scope as requirements grow. Meltwater's platform is designed to be modular, so you can add coverage, users, or new solution areas as your program matures. Your account team can help you plan a roadmap that matches budget cycles.

What's included in the Starter plan?

Starter configurations typically include a focused selection of core modules — most commonly media monitoring or social intelligence — with standard support and single-region setup. The exact modules, data sources, and features in your Starter package depend on the scope agreed during onboarding. Starter is designed for teams getting established with media and social intelligence, not for teams running complex multi-channel programs across multiple markets.

How long does the scoping and quoting process take?

Most teams receive an indicative quote within a few business days of an initial scoping call. The timeline depends on the complexity of your requirements — straightforward Starter configurations move faster than multi-region Enterprise deployments that require custom integration planning. If you come to the first call with a clear picture of your channels, use cases, and user count, you'll shorten the process significantly.

Why is there such a big price difference between Meltwater's tiers?

The gap reflects a different scope of deployment, not a bigger version of the same thing. Enterprise adds global coverage across regions and languages, advanced Mira capabilities with agentic workflows, API and MCP integrations, governance and user management, and dedicated support. A Starter team monitoring one market with two users simply has different infrastructure needs than a global program across eight markets with 30 users.

I've seen a different Meltwater price online — why?

You may find figures on third-party sites, review platforms, forums, or AI summaries that don't match a Meltwater quote. Those numbers are usually user-reported, outdated, or based on a different scope, region, or contract. Meltwater doesn't publish a fixed list price, so the most accurate figure always comes from a scoping conversation.

Are Meltwater's prices the same worldwide?

No. The figures on this page are in USD and reflect typical US-based configurations. Actual pricing varies by region, currency, and local market factors. If you're outside the US, contact Meltwater for pricing specific to your market and currency.

Ready to see Meltwater in action? Request a personalized demo and we'll walk you through a configuration built around your team's specific requirements: