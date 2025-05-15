At Meltwater, we believe in making insights more accessible to everybody, not just data analysts. That’s why we’re pleased to announce Meltwater Agent, bringing the power of Microsoft AI technology to our unparalleled data and analytics.

The Meltwater Agent for Microsoft is an AI teammate that works in Microsoft Teams and Office apps, allowing your entire organization to access insights from the Meltwater platform through the tools you’re already using in your daily workflows.

The best part is that you don’t need to be a Meltwater expert or learn any new skills. When you want to pull data from the Meltwater platform, you can ask questions in plain English as if you were chatting with a coworker. This empowers your teams by streamlining workflows and providing fast, easy access to the answers they need whenever they need them.

Explore how Meltwater Agent for Microsoft can give your team greater access to insights.

Too often, insights that could benefit the entire organization and drive real business impact have been siloed in a single team. This means that other departments either have no ability to use the data or must direct their requests to an over-stretched insights specialist and then eagerly await their response.

So, instead of insight, many businesses are left to rely on hindsight. They’re often given information about what happened in the past, whether it’s how their campaigns performed, how their messaging resonated, or how their brand was discussed.

This kind of historical data can be useful for analysis and help inform future strategies, but a modern, agile business also needs to understand what’s happening right now, in real time. And, more importantly, teams need to be able to decipher real-time data so that they can draw insights that can quickly assist them with making informed business decisions, responding to changing conditions, and staying competitive.

Speaking at Meltwater Summit in 2024, Microsoft’s VP of Communications Strategy, Steve Clayton, said, “We’re bombarded with information. Nobody is asking for more information. What we need is more insight.”

So, while having access to a comprehensive array of online data sources is a good thing, it’s equally important to be able to identify what subset of that ocean of data is relevant to your business. That’s where AI can help — it’s able to extract the most relevant data, organize and rank it by importance, and present it to you in a format that’s easy to understand.

“At Meltwater, our goal is to ensure technology serves the needs of our users. Our focus is on empowering our customers to achieve remarkable outcomes with solutions that truly simplify their workflows and effort levels.” — Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer, Meltwater.

This democratization of insights can lead to greatly improved decision-making and better outcomes, not just in the PR and marketing teams but across the entire business. It also frees up the data analysts to focus on more sophisticated, valuable work.

We can’t wait for you to start using Meltwater Agent with Microsoft Teams. Find out more on the product information page here: www.meltwater.com/en/meltwater-agent.