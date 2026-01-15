John Ryan Box is a British citizen and the company's CEO. John has been with the Company since 2006, holding several management positions, including five years as Area Director and six years as Executive Director. In his position as Executive Director, John was responsible for the Company's offices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. This has provided John with extensive international business experience. John holds a Bachelor of Arts in French and History from Canterbury Christ Church University and a Master Level Diploma in Organizational Leadership from Said Business School, University of Oxford.