The Meltwater Agent for Microsoft delivers insights right inside the tools your team uses every day.

An Industry First Partnership

Meltwater is a trusted Microsoft partner, bringing world-class media and social intelligence into Microsoft 365 with our agent. Together, we help teams stay informed, collaborate better, and make smarter decisions — all within the tools you already use.

The Power of Meltwater, Inside Microsoft

Quick Answers & Executive-Ready Deliverables

Stay ahead of news and market shifts with instant access to insights. Provide leaders with polished briefs, slides, and responses in minutes.

Trusted AI Built for PR & Marketing

Powered by Meltwater’s global dataset and industry expertise, our AI delivers accurate, brand-safe insights made for communicators and marketers.

Insights for Everyone

No training required — empower every team member to find, understand, and share insights that drive smarter decisions.

Access the latest media intelligence directly in your collaboration hub.

Instant Answers

Ask questions and get insights on the spot, right in conversation.

Ready-Made Briefs

Create comprehensive updates for colleagues or executives in moments.

Collaborate Smarter

Share campaign or crisis insights instantly to align your team.

Fewer Disruptions

Let colleagues self-serve insights, freeing experts to focus on deeper work.

Intelligence delivered inside your everyday productivity workflows.

Executive Briefs

Draft executive or journalist-ready briefs directly in Word, instantly.

Smarter Presentations

Enrich PowerPoint slides with campaign results, sentiment, and competitor trends.

Instant Replies

Respond in Outlook with coverage snapshots and timely updates.

On-Brand Deliverables

Create consistent, polished outputs backed by Meltwater data for execs, boards, and clients.

With the Meltwater Agent for Microsoft, Meltwater intelligence is faster, easier to access, and embedded into your daily workflow. See what’s possible:

Available exclusively to customers with both Meltwater and Microsoft.

Officially Certified & AI Compliant

Embed trusted intelligence securely across your Microsoft ecosystem.

Our insights, everywhere your organization needs them.

Empower your teams with Meltwater intelligence inside Microsoft 365. Request a demo of the Meltwater Agent for Microsoft today.

