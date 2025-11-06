The Meltwater Agent for Microsoft delivers insights right inside the tools your team uses every day.Learn more
An Industry First Partnership
Meltwater is a trusted Microsoft partner, bringing world-class media and social intelligence into Microsoft 365 with our agent. Together, we help teams stay informed, collaborate better, and make smarter decisions — all within the tools you already use.
The Power of Meltwater, Inside Microsoft
Quick Answers & Executive-Ready Deliverables
Stay ahead of news and market shifts with instant access to insights. Provide leaders with polished briefs, slides, and responses in minutes.
Trusted AI Built for PR & Marketing
Powered by Meltwater’s global dataset and industry expertise, our AI delivers accurate, brand-safe insights made for communicators and marketers.
Insights for Everyone
No training required — empower every team member to find, understand, and share insights that drive smarter decisions.
Access the latest media intelligence directly in your collaboration hub.
Intelligence delivered inside your everyday productivity workflows.
With the Meltwater Agent for Microsoft, Meltwater intelligence is faster, easier to access, and embedded into your daily workflow. See what’s possible:
Officially Certified & AI Compliant
Our insights, everywhere your organization needs them.
