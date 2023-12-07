With Meltwater's influencer management platform, Klear Connect, you can manage, measure, chat, pay and do many other things with your team of influencers.

We’re thrilled to announce that we are launching an influencer hub of new tools and features to the Meltwater Influencer CRM.

With the new Klear Connect, you can stay up-to-date on campaign progress and manage influencer relations. From onboarding to payments, your entire influencer workflow can be easily coordinated from within Meltwater Influencer Marketing.

Not only is communication with influencers simplified with our new integrated chat service, but all the collateral that you and your influencers need to run a successful campaign will be easily located within your Connect conversations. That means, no more emails and no more excels, everything you need is right at your fingertips.

Klear Connect: Full-Cycle Campaign Management

Onboarding: Use customizable influencer brief templates to provide your influencers with the necessary guidelines to run your campaign

Use customizable influencer brief templates to provide your influencers with the necessary guidelines to run your campaign Project Syncing: Streamline communication with an integrated chat service to stay in constant contact with influencers, share and approve creative ideas, and follow-up on your latest campaign

Streamline communication with an integrated chat service to stay in constant contact with influencers, share and approve creative ideas, and follow-up on your latest campaign Contracts: Send and sign influencer contracts hassle-free

Send and sign influencer contracts hassle-free Payment Tracking: Aggregate payments and money transfers directly

Aggregate payments and money transfers directly Track Stories: Invite Influencers to authenticate their Instagram profile for the ability to monitor IG Stories

Tip: Learn more about influencer management, influencer agreements and about our influencer payment solution.

The best element of the Connect suite is that it manages every aspect of your relationships, including the ability to track Instagram Stories. In 2018 Stories made up 1 of 3 influencer campaigns, and now with Klear you can receive insight reports on Stories to complete the 360-view of your campaign.

It’s an easy process. When onboarding, you can send an invitation to your influencer asking them to register with Meltwater and authenticate their Instagram account. After your influencer authenticates their account you will be able to monitor their Story activity with metrics like Unique Views and Engagement.

Tip: Take a look at more influencer marketing measurement KPIs.

Real-Time Chat

With Klear Connect, manual features are automated to improve your influencer relations. Whether it’s sending an influencer campaign brief in bulk to a list of influencers you’re collaborating with, or brainstorming ideas with a single partner, everything can be done with ease and convenience within Meltwater.

How to Get the Most From Klear Connect

Build your brief to clearly outline your campaign objectives, expectations, guidelines and deliverables.

Simply send invitations to Influencers you would like to collaborate with from within Meltwater Influencer Marketing

Collaborate with seamless communication and real-time notification to easily approve content, sign contracts, track links, and send payments



Learn how Klear Connect can help your influencer marketing strategy: