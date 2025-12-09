Viral Food & Beverage Merch: Lessons from Trader Joe’s & Starbucks

Branded merchandise offers food and beverage brands a way to extend brand awareness, build emotional connections, and nurture loyalty beyond consumable products. Viral F&B merch, like the Trader Joe’s Canvas Tote and the Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup, shows how limited-edition, shareable products build brand awareness and loyalty. Trader Joe’s sustained drops generated consistent positive sentiment, while Starbucks’ explosive launch drove huge attention but also negative reactions. Marketers should track conversation volume, sentiment, and keywords to understand consumer preferences, manage brand perception, and turn buzz into lasting brand affinity.

When it comes to brand building, many food and beverage companies face the unique challenges in selling consumable products. Unlike reusable or multi-use products, wrappers get trashed, cups get recycled, and food gets eaten, reducing the amount of time available to create emotional connections and build exposure. That’s one reason some F&B brands start offering something with a bit more staying power: branded merchandise.

Merch is a way for food and beverage brands to nurture loyalty between moments of consumption. And while the concept of F&B swag isn’t new, Starbucks and Trader Joe’s achieved notable virality with each of theirs in 2025. Together, the tale of two merch lines — the Starbucks Bearista Cold Cups and the Trader Joe’s Canvas Tote Bags — can offer lessons for marketers about building excitement around brands.

So, what can these viral merch moments of 2025 teach us about building brand affinity in the years ahead? We used Explore+ — Meltwater’s enterprise-grade media, social, and consumer intelligence solution — to find out.

Trader Joe’s Tote vs. Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup: How food and beverage merch goes viral

Our analysis of mentions across more than a dozen sources shows that the Trader Joe’s Tote bag and the Starbucks Bear Cup make up two sides of the same viral merch coin.

On one side, the Trader Joe’s Tote entered 2025 with existing buzz after having already gone viral with the release of mini versions of the bag in February 2024. The drop brought a surge of new attention to the US grocery chain’s canvas bags, first introduced in 1977. Media outlets like The New York Times, Business Insider, Vogue and BBC chronicled the tote’s rise to status symbol, particularly outside the US where there are no Trader Joe’s locations. It’s safe to say 2024 was the TJ’s tote’s big year, but interestingly the buzz around it has continued.

In April 2025, there were about 7.3x more mentions of the bag than in the previous month, thanks to the drop of a limited-edition, pastel collection. Mentions spiked again, though to a lesser magnitude, in October with the release of another limited-edition collection, this time for Halloween. The food retailer’s ability to capitalize on virality — and meet its audience’s established love for limited-edition items — kept it in the wider cultural conversation longer than other affordable viral products, like, say, the Wirkin.

This New York Times Style Instagram post featuring a Trader Joe’s tote bag generated over $200,000 in Estimated Media Value according to Klear, Meltwater’s influencer intelligence solution.

On the flipside, the Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup emerged with a bang when it was released in early November. Mentions surpassed 12,000 by the end of the month as consumers discussed both the cup and the hype surrounding its release.

Overall, the Trader Joe’s tote bag still had slightly more buzz, generating about 14,100 mentions from January to November 2025, compared to the Bearista’s 13,500. Not bad for a company with a much smaller footprint. (Note: The Bearista cup launched in the US and Canada this year, while Trader Joe’s is only located in the US.) However, in just over three weeks, the bear-shaped cup generated as much conversation as the canvas tote did all year, making it the king of F&B merch for 2025.

In the end, both Starbucks and Trader Joe’s are winning big in terms of visibility thanks to their affordable, collectible, culturally expressive, and coveted merch lines. And for Trader Joe’s in particular, viral merch has been key to propelling the American grocery store to global prominence. Other smaller or local F&B brands take note.

Long-term vs. Short-term virality

Though instant virality is something many brands aspire to, it can come with controversy. That risk begs the question of which is better for brand affinity: the slow burn or the flash fire? We used Explore+ to analyze the sentiment of the Trader Joe’s Tote and Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup conversations to learn more.

Our analysis found that nearly a third of all mentions of the Trader Joe’s bag were positive from January 1 to November 30, 2025. Top keywords included those focused on the bag itself, such as “new colors” and “long strap”.

The conversation around Starbucks’s viral drinking vessel wasn’t quite as rosy. About a third of mentions of the bear cup were negative from January 1 to November 30, 2025. Top keywords like “chaos,” “fights,” and “crowd rush” highlight how much of the conversation focused on the frenzy around the merch drop. Complaints about limited stock, long lines, and even fights among customers largely overshadowed discussion about the item at the center of it all.

At least in the case of the chic tote vs. the cute cup, the slow burn seems to have resulted in more favorable sentiment for Trader Joe’s, a signal of strong brand affinity. For marketers, the lesson here is that discussion volume is only the tip of the iceberg. Digging into the emotional contours of the conversation via sentiment and keyword analyses can help brands deepen their understanding of consumer preferences and demands.

What marketers can learn from the buzz around viral food and beverage merch

For F&B marketers—and any brand looking to build loyalty—viral merch offers a powerful way to extend brand awareness and emotional connection beyond the product itself. The Trader Joe’s tote demonstrates that the right item meeting the cultural moment at just the right time can spark valuable conversations, even in markets you don’t physically serve. On the other hand, the Starbucks cup was overshadowed by the frenzy around the launch. Stronger social intelligence could have identified those early warning signals and adapted the rollout with preventive mechanisms.

At the end of the day, knowing your audience and anticipating how they might react to a campaign is key. It’s important to tailor a campaign to the audience and actively monitor how it performs so adjustments can be made in real time. When all goes well, fans will drive favorable brand storytelling on social media — leveraging and building on that value in the long term calls for diving deeper into the data for insights that can drive future brand strategies.

FAQ: Viral Food & Beverage Merch and Brand Building

Why is branded merchandise important for food and beverage companies?

Branded merchandise lets F&B companies extend brand awareness and emotional connection beyond moments of consumption. Unlike consumable products, merch like Trader Joe’s Canvas Tote or Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup last longer, offering fans a tangible connection to your brand and boosting loyalty even in markets where your stores aren’t present.

How can F&B merch go viral?

Virality occurs when a product meets the cultural moment and resonates visually and emotionally with fans. Limited-edition drops, collectible designs, and social-shareable items can drive conversations across social media and earned media. For example, the Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup generated massive buzz in just a few weeks, while Trader Joe’s tote leveraged sustained interest over months.

What’s the difference between short-term and long-term virality?

Short-term, “flash fire” virality creates instant attention but can lead to polarized sentiment or operational challenges. Long-term, “slow burn” virality builds consistent positive sentiment, strengthens brand affinity, and allows smaller brands to punch above their weight. Trader Joe’s tote demonstrates the value of measured, repeatable drops, whereas Starbucks’ bear cup shows the excitement—and risks—of explosive launches.

How does merch impact brand affinity across different geographic markets?

Viral merch can extend brand reach globally, even in regions without physical stores. Fans become storytellers, sharing experiences online and generating buzz that transcends geographic limitations. Trader Joe’s tote, for example, saw significant mentions internationally despite the chain’s US-only presence.

How can brands measure the success of viral merch?

Success should be measured beyond volume of mentions. Tools like Meltwater’s Explore+ allow brands to track sentiment, keywords, and conversation context, helping marketers understand how buzz affects brand perception, customer sentiment, and loyalty over time.

Can viral merch be used by smaller or local F&B brands?

Yes. Even brands with limited footprints can leverage merch to spark conversations and build cultural relevance. Strategic drops, attention to design, and social amplification can create outsized impact, as Trader Joe’s demonstrates.

