In 2025, rebrands from Cracker Barrel, HBO Max, and Jaguar generated significant buzz among consumers. While Cracker Barrel generated the most conversation, HBO Max saw long periods of discussion. Both brands saw different measures of success in their rebrand efforts.

2025 saw rebrands from three major brands — Cracker Barrel, HBO Max, and Jaguar — but which one got the biggest buzz from online audiences? We used our consumer intelligence solution, Explore+, to dig into the data.

Table of Contents:

What were the biggest corporate rebrands of 2025?

Cracker Barrel, HBO Max, and Jaguar had three of the biggest corporate rebrands of 2025. First, Jaguar launched its rebrand late in 2024 — complete with a new typeface, color palette, and logos — which continued to generate buzz into 2025. Next, the streamer formerly known as HBO Now (and then HBO Max and then Max) re-rebranded as HBO Max on July 9. Finally, on August 19, Cracker Barrel announced its rebranded diner design, menus, and logo, removing the “Old Timer” character leaning on a barrel and leaving only the chain’s name. The announcement sparked backlash from conservative groups in the US, leading Cracker Barrel to scrap the new logo.

Which corporate rebrand got the biggest buzz in 2025?

From January 1 to November 15, 2025, social media users mentioned the Cracker Barrel rebrand about 351,000 times, significantly more than they discussed Jaguar’s rebrand (about 43,700 mentions) or HBO Max’s (about 40,000 mentions). Social media discussions about the Cracker Barrel rebrand also generated significantly higher levels of engagement, peaking at about 7.8 million in July 2025 alone.

However, the conversation around Cracker Barrel has one important caveat: Much of it was generated by bots, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. As Meltwater Chief Product Officer Chris Hackney recently told Marketing Brew, bots are now a part of the digital landscape brands are facing. “Are your customers listening to those narratives, and how do you react?” he said. “And at what speed can you react to put forward the narrative that you think is true and accurate for your brand?”

And unlike Cracker Barrel’s acute spike in mentions and engagement by far, our analysis found that discussions about HBO Max’s and Jaguar’s rebrands took place over longer periods of time.

For example, HBO Max’s July 2025 rebrand was being discussed as early as April, when the platform, still known as Max, changed its brand colors. The following month, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the forthcoming name change. By early July, volume of and engagement with the discussion was at a three-month low, making for a seamless re-rebrand. Consumers were used to it before it happened, best illustrated by the Warner Bros. Discovery press release stating simply: “It's good to be Home.” Meanwhile, in summer 2025, there was a resurgence of discussion of Jaguar’s 2024 rebrand with announced changes in company leadership, highlighting how brand perception is ongoing, with multiple opportunities to clarify messaging and positioning.

Key takeaways from rebrands of 2025

Rebrands are a long-term game requiring long-term, intentional engagement with audiences to get right. Phased or gradual changes can smoothen the process. Meanwhile, dramatic spikes in conversation and controversy don’t always translate into genuine engagement. In the AI-age, bots are a constant threat, needing to be analyzed and assessed accordingly. Ultimately, rebrands are costly investments that can turn into expensive lessons. It’s imperative that brands test the waters, validate sentiment, and truly understand their audiences before committing.

FAQ: Biggest Rebrands of 2025

Which companies had the biggest corporate rebrands in 2025?

Cracker Barrel, HBO Max, and Jaguar had three of the biggest corporate rebrands of 2025. Jaguar launched its rebrand late in 2024 with a new typeface, color palette, and logos which generate into 2025. Max re-rebranded as HBO Max on July 9. Finally, on August 19, Cracker Barrel announced its rebranded diner design, menus, and logo. Backlash from conservative groups in the US led Cracker Barrel to scrap the new logo.

Which rebrand generated the most social media buzz in 2025?

Cracker Barrel generated the largest buzz on social media, with about 351,000 mentions of its rebrand. That is significantly more than mentions of Jaguar’s rebrand (about 43,700) or HBO Max’s (about 40,000).

What was the sentiment around corporate rebrands in 2025?

Cracker Barrel had the highest positive sentiment at 16% and HBO Max had the lowest negative sentiment at 40%, showing that even when rebrands generate controversy or fluctuating buzz, certain measures of success can still be achieved.

Get the hard data on how much buzz your brand generates online. Tour our solution listening solution or fill out the form below for a free demo.