What the Rise of AI Slop Means for Marketers

Usage of the term “AI slop” increased 9x in 2025 (from January 1 to November 20) compared to the same time period in 2024. This blog uses Meltwater’s social listening solution to track the rise of the term over time and dig into how audiences feel about low-effort, AI-generated content.

In 2025, as we’ve witnessed the rise of generative AI, we’ve also seen a flood of its unfortunate byproduct: a new category of low-quality content commonly referred to as “AI slop.” We first explored consumer attitudes toward AI-generated content at the beginning of this year. Since then, consumers have become increasingly discerning about the aesthetics of content from leading LLMs and generative AI tools. The em-dash has become synonymous with ChatGPT-produced text, while gibberish text is a telltale sign of AI-generated images. Through it all, “AI slop” has emerged as a catch-all term for genAI outputs that leave something to be desired

For marketers, the discussion around AI slop is an important one, highlighting how consumer preferences change with the rise of new technologies. We used our social listening and analytics solution to dig into the rise of the term, as well as what it reveals about audience preferences.

AI slop: What it is and where it came from

“AI slop” refers to low-quality, obviously AI-generated images, videos, and other content. The phrase has become mainstream as genAI content has proliferated across social platforms like Facebook and Pinterest. As the New York Times pointed out in 2024, “AI slop” is akin to “spam,” another term for nuisance digital content. And while AI slop abounds, it doesn’t describe all AI-generated content. Just that which seems to have little aesthetic or informational value or can even potentially be harmful.

Usage of the term “AI slop” increased by 9x in 2025

Our analysis found there were over 461,000 mentions of “AI slop” in 2024 across multiple sources, including X, Reddit, Pinterest, Twitch, forums, reviews, podcasts, blogs, comments, and news. Meanwhile, by November 20, 2025, there were already about 2.4 million mentions, a 9x increase compared to the same time period in 2024.

According to the data, usage of “AI slop” first gained traction in August 2024, particularly on forums. Mentions then continued to grow in 2025, spiking in late March following the launch of Ghibli AI, ChatGPT’s free tool that generates images in the style of Studio Ghibli movies. At this point, backlash grew significantly, with negative sentiment increasing nearly 20x the average at the time. (More on that later.)

These posts on X presenting handmade work from human artists generated some of the highest engagement actions in the March 2025 discussion about AI slop.

In October, the AI slop discussion skyrocketed with an 87% increase in mentions and a 97% increase in engagement. And as with the March mentions spike, negative sentiment grew concurrently, reaching a high of 54% and reflecting widespread doubt about AI-generated art.

How do people feel about AI slop? Not great.

“Slop” is inherently a negative term, so it’s no wonder it’s become the go-to label for low-quality output from generative AI tools. Still, there are AI slop champions out there claiming that it is what audiences are demanding. So who’s right?

According to our analysis, audience backlash against AI slop is in full swing and likely to continue into 2026. At the heart of it is the desire for authenticity, originality, and human connection, as highlighted in the March 2025 backlash against Ghibli AI. Studio Ghibli has long been known for meticulous craftsmanship and the dedication of human artists, especially Hayao Miyazaki, one of its co-founders. As a result, ChatGPT’s choice of model for its image tool seemed to confirm skeptics’ greatest fears that AI will capitalize on and then replace artists and human creativity.

Similar anxieties may have also driven the October 2025 surge in negative sentiment. That month, Pinterest announced new tools allowing users to limit the amount of AI-generated images that appear in their feeds. The update followed months of criticism that the platform was overrun with AI slop in the form of images, blog posts, and fake recipes. Additionally, Taylor Swift came under fire for allegedly using AI-generated images to promote her Life of a Showgirl album. These and other controversies have made AI slop a much-discussed topic as 2025 comes to a close.

So, what does the AI slop backlash mean for marketers?

Brands that have made craftsmanship and quality a key part of their identities have a huge advantage as public sentiment turns against low-quality, genAI content. Emphasizing qualities like expert design, human curation, and interpersonal connection is helping such brands appeal to discerning, AI-slop averse audiences. For example, in September 2025, after Friend, an AI companion company, saw their New York City subway ads defaced by AI detractors, Heineken got in on the conversation with a billboard cheekily proclaiming, “The best way to make a friend is over a beer.”

Other brands are using their marketing as the main vehicle to emphasize their humanity. For example, on October 9, 2025, apparel brand Aerie announced its commitment to not using AI-generated images.

The above Instagram post sharing the announcement was its highest performing one that month, achieving a 2.49% engagement rate and generating about $519,000 in Earned Media Value, according to data from our influencer marketing solution.

On the flip side, brands with AI-focused and -related offerings must emphasize how their tools facilitate human creativity, not stamp it out. This is the approach tech brand Squarespace took with the rollout of its Blueprint AI website-building tool.

Its ad promoting the tool shows a designer creating by hand, using Squarespace only to translate those designs into a digital space.

Overall, no matter the industry or sector, brands can't afford to keep their heads in the sand when it comes to consumer discussions around AI. As generative AI tools advance in 2026, brands need to stay tapped into the AI slop discourse to truly understand what their particular audiences do and do not want. And most of all, they need to continue to prioritize genuine, authentic human connection in their communications.

