Before beginning its partnership with Meltwater in 2024, HEINEKEN relied on agencies to conduct brand monitoring with a focus on crisis management. As its social listening maturity evolved, so did its need to scale and optimize capabilities, leading the organization to bring those operations in-house.
“It was very important for us to have a solution not only as a tool, but also support,” says Narek Garit, Global Measurement & Analysis Lead at HEINEKEN. “Meltwater was very distinctive with that approach — social listening with human support. We need the consultancy, the intelligence, and the support from Meltwater to help us democratize it.”
Meltwater Consumer Intelligence and GenAI Lens
HEINEKEN uses Meltwater’s consumer intelligence, media intelligence, and social listening solutions to unlock insights that inform its communications and reputation management strategies.
Unlimited searches in Meltwater allows HEINEKEN’s communications teams to take the pulse of the digital world, monitoring critical consumer and industry topics from sustainability to public affairs. With quick insight into emerging trends, teams can tailor messaging to stay relevant and informed. Auto-generated reports make it easy to consistently track and benchmark output performance over time.
And with the arrival of GenAI Lens — Meltwater’s industry-first, large language model (LLM) monitoring solution — HEINEKEN has an even deeper understanding of its visibility and reputation across consumer touchpoints.
Through ongoing audits, the organization uses GenAI Lens to study how its brands show up across LLM platforms like ChatGPT and Claude, analyzing hundreds of consumer-centered prompts covering a range of interests and concerns. From there, the team can track how its brands are represented, benchmark shifts over time, and determine earned media value within generative AI ecosystems.
Additionally, GenAI Lens has allowed the organization to level-up its communications strategies and crisis management capabilities by proactively shaping narratives and reducing misinformation risk.
“The game is changing — it’s no longer a battle of keywords, but a battle of sources and the right context and phrases that you need to put out there. You need a matching monitoring solution to be in place,” Garit says. “That’s what I love about Meltwater — they paid attention to this evolution and knew how to transform it into a monitoring solution that we can use to start analyzing our reputation.”
“Meltwater has the strongest product roadmap compared to other solutions, particularly in its understanding of AI evolution. They have very out-of-the-box thinkers, which is definitely why we chose Meltwater to be our partners for the long term.”
— Narek Garit, Global Measurement & Analysis Lead, HEINEKEN
Future-Proof Communications and Brand Management for the AI Age
With Meltwater, HEINEKEN has the easy-to-use suite of solutions it needs to not only unlock, but also democratize, consumer and market intelligence at scale. “We doubled our monthly active users compared to before Meltwater, because our consumer and market insights teams are interested in the evolution of industry changes, such as in beer, cocktails, or mocktails, on platforms like Instagram,” says Narek. “We did not have this capability before Meltwater.”
Unified dashboards — combining paid, owned, and earned media data — allow HEINEKEN’s team to extract deeper insights around campaign performance. When measuring digital campaigns — such as those promoting its non-alcoholic brand Heineken® 0.0 — the company can evaluate social traction while also identifying which sources and audiences are driving engagement.
“Meltwater allows you to combine your own data with intelligence from their platforms so you have the full image of how your PR campaign performed,” Garit explains. “It helps us not only to monitor what happened in terms of social media traction, but also to really understand the impact that we’re having through the sources we are getting the traction from.”
Meltwater also enables executive exposure to insights, ensuring consistent, data-backed storytelling across teams and channels. This democratization of external data gives HEINEKEN’s leadership quick access to insights—without requiring deep analytics knowledge—so decision-makers can act fast and confidently.
Most of all, HEINEKEN values the people-centered support that comes along with Meltwater’s industry-leading technology and innovations. “It’s not only about products, it’s also about people who are behind them,” Garit says. “Because of the human support that it offers, our team definitely feels that Meltwater and its teams are the right partners.”
