Before beginning its partnership with Meltwater in 2024, HEINEKEN relied on agencies to conduct brand monitoring with a focus on crisis management. As its social listening maturity evolved, so did its need to scale and optimize capabilities, leading the organization to bring those operations in-house.

“It was very important for us to have a solution not only as a tool, but also support,” says Narek Garit, Global Measurement & Analysis Lead at HEINEKEN. “Meltwater was very distinctive with that approach — social listening with human support. We need the consultancy, the intelligence, and the support from Meltwater to help us democratize it.”

Meltwater Consumer Intelligence and GenAI Lens

HEINEKEN uses Meltwater’s consumer intelligence, media intelligence, and social listening solutions to unlock insights that inform its communications and reputation management strategies.

Unlimited searches in Meltwater allows HEINEKEN’s communications teams to take the pulse of the digital world, monitoring critical consumer and industry topics from sustainability to public affairs. With quick insight into emerging trends, teams can tailor messaging to stay relevant and informed. Auto-generated reports make it easy to consistently track and benchmark output performance over time.

And with the arrival of GenAI Lens — Meltwater’s industry-first, large language model (LLM) monitoring solution — HEINEKEN has an even deeper understanding of its visibility and reputation across consumer touchpoints.

Through ongoing audits, the organization uses GenAI Lens to study how its brands show up across LLM platforms like ChatGPT and Claude, analyzing hundreds of consumer-centered prompts covering a range of interests and concerns. From there, the team can track how its brands are represented, benchmark shifts over time, and determine earned media value within generative AI ecosystems.

Additionally, GenAI Lens has allowed the organization to level-up its communications strategies and crisis management capabilities by proactively shaping narratives and reducing misinformation risk.

“The game is changing — it’s no longer a battle of keywords, but a battle of sources and the right context and phrases that you need to put out there. You need a matching monitoring solution to be in place,” Garit says. “That’s what I love about Meltwater — they paid attention to this evolution and knew how to transform it into a monitoring solution that we can use to start analyzing our reputation.”