Today, there's no time to waste as a marketing professional. You need to execute brand and social media strategies with skill and speed. An agile solution ensures your marketing performance stays strong. From ideation to reporting, Meltwater keeps your team aligned and moving forward in lock-step.

Your partner to optimize brand and social media performance.

Capture the Whole Conversation

From X to Twitch, Pinterest to podcasts, capture audience insights to strengthen your brand's positioning and marketing campaigns.

Transform Creator Impact

Scale your influencer community from passive to passionate, data-deficient to data-driven.

Get Business Value From Social

Streamline social media management while tracking and analyzing its impact on brand and business metrics.

Power your team's productivity.

With Meltwater's suite of solutions, your Marketing team can uncover the digital insights you need to make your brand and message stand out.

A day in the life of a marketing pro.

Consumers are ever-changing

People and markets move fast, fueled by the conversation and culture happening on social. Meltwater gives you a window into the topics and trends influencing your target audience today and tomorrow.

Navigating influencer marketing is complex

Influencer marketing doesn't have to take place over spreadsheets and email. Meltwater’s end-to-end influencer relationship management can help you scale successful partnerships while saving you time.

Building loyal fans is a full-time gig

Today, consumers have the power of choice. Building brand loyalty is an omnichannel job, requiring social media managers with head, heart and hustle. Our tools streamline social media management while surfacing the audience insights you need to forge connection.

Accurate reporting is crucial

To grow your marketing strategy and get bigger budgets, you first need to prove ROI. That's where we come in. Meltwater makes reporting intuitive and insightful with interactive dashboards to measure, analyze, and showcase social media success across earned, owned, and paid activities.

Ready to break through the noise?

Explore your industry.

Education
Retail
Technology

Cater to the new and appeal to the alumni.

Discover how to connect with the next generation to create recruitment campaigns that hit. Build tactful alumni activations and find the best touch points to improve adoption and retention from your alumni cohort.

Meet consumers where they are.

Influencer marketing is not a one size fits all strategy. Make data-driven decisions with real-time campaign and creator insights to reach wider audiences and generate sales, all within one platform to streamline workflows.

Stay on the cutting-edge.

Have the competitive edge in a crowded market by diving into consumer conversations. Address their pain points and enhance your products. Stay innovative and competitive by knowing what people actually want — not what you think they want.

