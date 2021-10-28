Customer Stories
How to Map Your Content to Unpredictable Customer Journeys

60% to 70% of B2B Content Goes Unused

Companies are spending an inordinate amount of time and money crafting and promoting content for prospects and customers. But as our headline shows, actually reaching customers with this content is still a “hit or miss” proposition.

In this e-book, Douglas Karr, founder of the Marketing Technology Blog, shows us that the problem isn’t that the content isn’t good enough, it’s that we simply aren’t mapping it to the realities of today’s unpredictable (and nuanced) customer journey.

Download our latest e-book and learn how to:

  • Examine all phases of your customers' journeys and map the moments when people find inspiration
  • Identify content that needs to be developed to help make the purchase decision easier or faster
  • Leverage context to personalize the content
  • Measure each of the moments you've mapped to identify gaps and fill them

