In the age of socially and environmentally conscious consumers, understanding generational disparities in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) attitudes and behaviors is essential. To steer the course toward effective strategies and inspire positive change, we must decipher the intricate tapestry of generational perspectives.

This report sets out to answer some key questions, including:

What are the main drivers and challenges influencing sustainability practices for different generations?

What fresh consumer trends are surfacing within the context of sustainability?

How do different generations exhibit sustainable attitudes and behaviors in industries like fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods?

What strategies can be employed to engage and include individuals from diverse age groups in sustainability efforts?

In this report, you will uncover the essentials for crafting effective ESG strategies and promoting positive change in the ever-evolving sustainability landscape.