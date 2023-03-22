Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Measuring the Impact of ESG Strategies in APAC
Evidence continues to mount on the positive impact sustainability and social responsibility have on business performance, which is being reflected in the priortisation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives in brand communications.
Social Media has long been used for communication and awareness, and has been an avenue for brands to share their position on ESG-related matters, educate their audiences and drive visibility on key issues and priorities.
Watch this on-demand, where we will explore how to track, measure and optimise the effectiveness of ESG communications.
What we will be uncovering in this session:
- The importance of ESG and Social Media
- Edelman Trust Barometer and what it means for your Marketing & Communications efforts
- Key statistics that we see across APAC
- How to track and measure your ESG communication strategy
