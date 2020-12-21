Using Social Media Data to Improve Customer Service

"I don’t use data in a conventional way. In this webinar, I will show you how companies are able to leverage conversations, trends and engagement on social media to understand who your customers are and how you should be using this data for your customer service strategy. I will share practical ways in which you can use data you already have, the data you can get, the differences between them, and how you can feed the value of both in your processes." - Lays Bammesberger

Customer obsession is prioritising the customer experience in every function of the organisation. When you speak your customers’ language, and understand what they want, you step away from autopilot and action accordingly every day.



It’s less about the retention metrics, and more about the customer journey.

But, you can’t do this if you don’t know how to interpret your customer data.



So, as an Account Executive at global media intelligence company, Meltwater, Lays Bammesberger helps leading companies in emerging markets make better business decisions through the use of artificial intelligence and external data.



Fill in your details to access the on-demand webinar and understand how to implement social media data for world-class customer experience.