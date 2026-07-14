What do we really know about the audiences we as marketers are trying to reach, amaze and ultimately convert?

While traditional market research might give us an idea about their location, education and occupation, we’re often very much in the dark when it comes to their needs, values, habits, personality and mindset. In this session, we will look into how publicly accessible Social Media data teamed up with artificial intelligence allows you to create a marketing strategy based on audience insights far beyond demographic and socioeconomic factors.