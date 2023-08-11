In the latest Digital 2023 July Global Statshot report, did you know that Indonesia is the top country globally for using mobile phones to access the internet and also on social media?

Early this year, we had the world-renowned data analyst Simon Kemp share the most essential findings from this year’s report - The Digital 2023 Global Overview report, produced by Kepios in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social.

In this session, our Area Director for Southeast Asia, Weldon Fung, will dive into the latest digital trends in Indonesia from the report. With how the digital landscape is always shifting, join this webinar to gain insights and key takeaways for this market.

During this webinar, you can look forward to learning about:

Key consumer behavior trends that are shaping the landscape in 2023

Actionable insights from the comprehensive global report

A deeper understanding of Indonesian netizens and the unique challenges they face

Strategic guidance on focusing your digital strategies for the coming months

Tip: Access the 2023 Global Digital Report and read the updated Social Media Statistics for Indonesia to understand Indonesia's statistics in 2023, providing insight into how the country stays connected through digital media.