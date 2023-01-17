The Digitalisation of the Media Landscape in Singapore

Singapore has always been a highly connected digital society and it's only getting better

The U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) quoted that Singapore is one of the world's most wired countries and technologically advanced Information and Communications Technology (ICT) markets. Singaporeans are highly digitally connected, avid users of technology, and voracious consumers of data. When you step into this little melting pot of cultures, you'll see how much technology is used daily.

Digital interactions are a normal part of life here as the government has invested heavily in online infrastructure to harness technology to transform healthcare, transportation, services, and businesses. It's easy to overlook because Singapore is a small country but it is a highly advanced, specialised society with people who are as tech-savvy as anyone else.

The onset of COVID-19 did little to hinder the country's Smart Nation ambitions. If anything, it only served to accelerate the development of all things digital.

