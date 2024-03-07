Before using Klear, agencies struggled to deliver the almost real-time customer insights their clients require. To win new business and retain current clients, firms need to perform due diligence to prove they understand their prospects’ market.

However, this is not easy because influencers and their messages can change daily. Whether performing crisis intervention or tracking brand sentiment, agencies increasingly must use a set of tools to help them stay current.

Learn more about the ROI impact that Klear, our Meltwater Influencer Marketing solution, has on agencies that are working with influencers.

Tip: Download our Forrester Study on Klear's Economic Impact.