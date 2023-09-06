Marketers often turn to an influencer marketing solution (IMS) when they want to make a transition from working sporadically with a few influencers to working on an ongoing basis with dozens or even thousands across global teams. Marketers are increasingly treating consumers as brand partners with long-term relationships, shared stories to tell, and open exchanges of value. Data to support consistent, accurate, influencer decisions while streamlining influencer management interactions has become critical.

Klear commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying the Klear platform. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of Klear on their organizations.