Industry Leaders Panel Discussion: Navigating Modern Comms and Social Media - Trust, Trends, and Transparency

Melbourne powerUP Day Panel Discussion

As social media and communications continue to transform, today’s leaders must navigate shifting audience behaviours, rising trust challenges, and the growing role of AI. At Melbourne’s powerUP Day, our panellists shared their experiences and strategies for building influence, managing crises, and creating authentic connections in an always-on digital world.

Panellists:

Key Discussion Themes & Takeaways

1. Shifts in Media Habits & Influence
Audiences are increasingly loyal to individual voices over traditional outlets. To cut through, brands must embrace social-first storytelling, adapt to shorter news cycles, and rethink what true influence means in today’s media landscape.

2. Creativity, Authenticity & Influencer Strategy
From Netflix to GoPro, social-first campaigns work best when they prioritise cultural relevance and authenticity. Effective influencer strategies align with niche audiences, avoid “one-size-fits-all” approaches, and tap into social trends that drive engagement.

3. Trust, Misinformation & Crisis Management
The pandemic highlighted how fast misinformation spreads and how essential it is to build trust in real time. Facts alone don’t counter emotion - brands must engage authentically, empower communities, and prepare agile response frameworks to manage crises.

4. Proving ROI & Leveraging AI
Demonstrating the value of PR and communications remains a challenge. Tools like the bespoke Meltwater PR Value Score, sentiment analysis, and AI-powered insights help leaders showcase impact, elevate reputation management, and communicate value to executive teams and boards.

