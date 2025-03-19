Meltwater Keynote On-Demand: Sydney powerUP Day – Navigating the Future of Communications

The 2025 digital landscape is more complex than ever, with misinformation surging, media cycles accelerating, and brands grappling with underutilised data.

Ross Candido, Meltwater’s VP of Sales, AUNZ & SEA, breaks down the key trends shaping PR, marketing, and communications. In this session, Ross will share best-in-class use cases, exciting updates, and an exclusive sneak peek at Meltwater Copilot, set to officially launch in May.



What You'll Learn:

Key insights from the Global Digital Report 2025

How AI is transforming media monitoring, PR, and brand intelligence

The evolving role of social media in crisis management and building consumer trust

Real-world applications of AI-powered insights and automation

Updates on Meltwater AI tools, including search, daily digests, alerts, influencer discovery, insights, reports, and unified assistants

A first look at Meltwater Copilot in action

As brands face increasingly complex challenges—cluttered tech stacks, rising expectations—discover how Meltwater’s AI-driven solutions are helping businesses cut through the noise and transform data into actionable insights.