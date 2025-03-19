Webinar
Spotlight on UNICEF: Building an Integrated Marketing and Communications Function, From Leadership to Execution
Catch UNICEF’s exclusive session from Sydney’s powerUP Day as their marketing and communications leaders share how to build a cohesive, high-impact strategy.
- Libby Hodgson, Chief Marketing Officer
- Anita Quigley, Head of Media and Public Affairs
- Gemma Hill, Head of Brands and Campaigns
What You'll Learn:
In today’s fast-paced media landscape, trust, brand presence, and strategic storytelling are more critical than ever. This on-demand session unpacks how brands can navigate evolving media cycles, drive engagement through social media and leverage data and insights.
- How to understand your brand perception and build trust
- How to align marketing and communications for greater impact
- Data-driven insights for effective media and public affairs strategies
- Examples of localised, relevant campaign execution
