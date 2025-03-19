Skip to content
Spotlight on UNICEF: Building an Integrated Marketing and Communications Function, From Leadership to Execution

Syndey powerUP Day Spotlight-on-UNICEF

Catch UNICEF’s exclusive session from Sydney’s powerUP Day as their marketing and communications leaders share how to build a cohesive, high-impact strategy.

What You'll Learn:

In today’s fast-paced media landscape, trust, brand presence, and strategic storytelling are more critical than ever. This on-demand session unpacks how brands can navigate evolving media cycles, drive engagement through social media and leverage data and insights. 

  • How to understand your brand perception and build trust
  • How to align marketing and communications for greater impact
  • Data-driven insights for effective media and public affairs strategies
  • Examples of localised, relevant campaign execution

