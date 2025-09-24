Webinar
Melbourne powerUP Day – Helping Communicators Earn and Keep Their Seat at the Table
The PowerUp Day session with Meltwater’s Strategic Customer Advisor, Dino Delić, explored how communicators can turn data into influence.
Too many teams are drowning in data but starving for insights. Dino shared a framework to move from reactive reporting to truly data-driven communications that inform executive decisions and drive business outcomes.
What You'll Learn:
- Best practices for using external intelligence across the organisation
- The four types of communicators and how their workflows evolve
- How to integrate business data and leading indicators into comms measurement
- Building a measurement framework that connects inputs, outputs, and outcomes
- Using insights to tell a clear story and earn a strategic seat at the table
Take the Maturity Assessment here and see how your comms team stacks up!
