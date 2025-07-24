Report
The State of Social Media 2024 APAC Edition
How is Social Media evolving and how is it relevant for you?
We've asked around 400 professionals working in social media, marketing, and PR and communications and located in Asia Pacific to uncover the practices, preferences and perspectives on the ever-changing realm of social media.
We will dive into the following topics
- Social media team's biggest challenges
- Are marketing teams increasing social media budgets?
- How are brands leveraging social listening?
- What role is AI playing in the day-to-day operations of marketing teams?
