Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: The Global State of Digital 2024
An Inside Look at the Global Digital Report
Social media usage, internet adoption, and ad spending have hit new milestones in 2024, but what does it all mean for your marketing strategies and goals? Join us for this wide-ranging, webinar demystifying the global state of digital, featuring 2024 Global Digital Report author and Kepios founder Simon Kemp.
During this 60-minute conversation, we’ll explore the headlines and main takeaways from this year’s report, including:
- Internet and social media usage trends
- Shifts in how the world spends time online
- The battle between the social media platforms
- The rise of digital ad spending
Watch today as we cut through the data noise to bring you the top digital behavior and marketing insights for 2024.
