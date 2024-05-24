Webinar
On-demand Webinar: State of Influencer Marketing in APAC 2024
Remember our insightful Marketing Trends webinar back in February? We highlighted Influencer Marketing as a key trend for 2024 in APAC, and it's only gaining momentum.
In today's digital landscape, influencer marketing offers unparalleled reach and engagement. But navigating the ever-evolving landscape can be challenging.
In this webinar, our Influencer Solutions Lead for APAC, Joelle Chan, shares the latest insights and strategies to:
- Stay ahead of the curve: Discover the newest trends and tactics in influencer marketing.
- Measure success: Learn how to effectively evaluate your influencer marketing campaigns.
- Maximize ROI: Optimize performance through data-driven decisions.
Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand and learn how you can develop your influencer marketing strategies!
