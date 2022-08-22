Customer Stories
Social Influencer Marketing Platform

Discover and vet the right social influencers for your brand. Manage influencer relationships from contracting to content curation, and measure the ROI of your campaigns.

Different Meltwater product illustrations for dashboards and reports

Making influencer marketing hassle-free

Social media influencers can help spread your message to a wider audience online, adding a level of authenticity that can only come from the endorsement of a trusted third party. The best influencers spend years building up organic audiences who trust their recommendations, and they can give brands a huge boost through well planned partnerships.

But influencer marketing is hard to get right, and there are a lot of pitfalls for marketers. With an explosion of social media influencers on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other social platforms, it can be difficult to find the right creators to work with, and to manage those relationships. 

Meltwater can help you build an influencer marketing hub for your brand that streamlines the entire process and ensures you get maximum ROI from your influencer partnerships. Plus, it makes managing your programs a lot more productive.  

Illustration of Meltwaters Influencer Discovery
Remaining relevant

Fast Social Influencer Discovery

Meltwater’s social influencer marketing platform takes the guesswork out of finding the right influencers for your brand.

Whatever industry you’re in, our tool can help you pinpoint the most influential voices in the space and verify that their audiences are genuine, so you never have to worry about wasting time with fakers.

Our filters help you focus your search on topics, regions, and channels that are important to you, as well as using audience demographics to ensure your message will get out to the people you want to reach.

And it’s not just for superstar-influencers with huge audiences. We know that a lot of brands get more value from highly targeted micro-influencers, covering niches that are specifically relevant to their business. Whoever you want to work with, we’ll help you find them.

Dig into the data

Advanced Social Influencer Analytics

Our algorithms give you a complete picture of any influencers you’re thinking of partnering with. The wrong relationship can be highly damaging to your brand, so it’s essential to thoroughly vet potential influencer partners to be sure they’re right for your strategy.

We can give you detailed insight into their audience, and a measure of just how influential they really are. This data is constantly updated, so you’ll always have an accurate, up-to-date view of which influencers are right for you.

With this level of in-depth understanding, you'll be able to recruit a comprehensive network of brand advocates who can share your message with their own networks. This will enable you to reach an even wider audience to lift brand recognition, increase engagement on your own social channels and, ultimately, make a positive impact on the bottom line. 

View analytics
Illustration of Meltwaters Social Influencer Analytics Dashboard
A range of features at your fingertips

Social Influencer Marketing Capabilities

  • checkmark

    In-app communication

  • checkmark

    Instagram story tracking

  • checkmark

    Campaign brief creation

  • checkmark

    Influencer measurement

  • checkmark

    Qualification filters

  • checkmark

    Unlimited keyword tracking

  • checkmark

    Campaign reporting

  • checkmark

    Influencer tagging

Easily Manage Influencer Campaigns

We provide a suite of tools that streamline influencer marketing campaigns, making it easy to manage the entire process and to seamlessly integrate them into your broader digital marketing programs.

Meltwater’s social influencer marketing hub keeps everything organized and on-track, so you can manage all of your influencer campaigns and communications from a single dashboard. Our project management workflows ensure all campaign activity is properly tracked and prioritized, with all team members and partners kept up-to-date on the status of their tasks, so nothing slips through the cracks.

It’s like a CRM system designed specifically for influencer campaign management, and it works alongside the rest of Meltwater's social listening and management tools, so your influencer program is completely aligned with all of your other social media marketing activity. 

You'll be able to deploy influencer marketing outreach programs at scale, but without sacrificing those personal touches that help build better relationships and improve your chances of success. 

The practical benefits of this are simply that you can do more, faster. Influencer marketing can be a time-consuming process, which means that with limited marketing resources you might not be able to get the most value from it. But with Meltwater's influencer marketing platform, you're able to to work with a wider range of influencers, or simply do more projects with the ones you're already working with.

Graphic illustration of mobile app with analytics

Accurate ROI Measurement

It’s essential to measure the success of an influencer program, so you can understand which strategies worked and where you can improve. Our influencer marketing software takes care of tracking KPIs, so that you always know exactly how every campaign performed and which influencers delivered the best value for you. 

As your influencer partners publish campaign content, these updates are automatically added to your analytics reports and ROI metrics. This streamlines reporting, and arms you with the insight you need to make your next influencer campaign even more successful - by clearly showing what went well, and identifying specific areas where your strategy can be improved. 

Read why customers love us

Testimonials

Matthew Wurst, Head of Brand Marketing Operations, 360i

Matthew Wurst, Head of Brand Marketing Operations, 360i

"For us, Meltwater Social's ultimate value is aggregating content and data in one place and centralizing communication protocols to enhance workflow and reduce cost and labor."

Lauren Hiznay, Account Manager, Goodman Media

Lauren Hiznay, Account Manager, Goodman Media

"Meltwater gives us the resources of a big agency while still allowing us to be the nimble and creative and quick-adapting team that we are."

Ryan Callison, Director of Marketing and Communications, Frisco CVB

Ryan Callison, Director of Marketing and Communications, Frisco CVB

"Meltwater is more than monitoring and reporting and everything the tool offers. It's really an extension of us."

Frequently asked questions

Graphic illustration of people in front of FAQ letters

Fill out the form and increase brand awareness today.

