Guide
The Ultimate Guide to Trendjacking
Trendjacking, the practice of hopping on a trending conversation and making it your brand’s own, can produce huge wins for your marketing and PR efforts.
But it's trickier than it sounds! Our Ultimate Guide to Trendjacking provides a playbook for marketing and communications professionals who want to master the art of trendjacking, so you can jump on big moments before they pass you by.
In this guide, we’ll cover:
- The many benefits of trendjacking
- The do’s and don’ts to make trendjacking successful
- Key questions to ask when deciding whether to hop on a trend
- Examples of brands who have used trendjacking to great effect
- Tools and technologies you can use to quickly react to big moments
Download your copy of The Ultimate Guide to Trendjacking to learn more!
