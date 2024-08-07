How to Find Twitter Influencers to Grow Your Brand

Twitter influencers act like a megaphone for your brand. It’s not easy to stand out in a sea of posts, given the rapid-fire nature of the Twitter (now X) platform. If you’re not close to the top of the feed or posting multiple times a day, your brand is likely to go unheard.

That’s where Twitter influencer marketing can give you a shortcut to stardom. These influencers already have loyal followers who will repost their content without thinking twice, giving you even more exposure. Plus, they have the quirky humor, sharp insights, and authentic connections that make their posts resonate.

Here’s how you can find Twitter influencers and work with them to grow your influencer marketing strategy and, in turn, your social media following.

We define a Twitter influencer as someone who has a large and loyal following on Twitter, now known as X. They’re celebrities, sports figures, politicians, or everyday people who just happen to be capable of turning 280 characters into relatable posts.

We’re living at a time when short, to-the-point statements can spark revolutions, launch careers, and shape cultures. These influencers hold great power behind the screen, whether they’re sharing witty observations or opinions on current events.

Going beyond having a large following, these expert content creators are people who can spark effective conversations and shape opinions through posts. And given the fast-paced nature of the platform, they also have the ability to turn complex ideas into bite-sized morsels that satisfy and fulfill the reader.

Just like working with other influencers, you’ll want to pay attention to certain characteristics of your Twitter influencers. A large following isn’t the only way to gauge a potential partnership. You should also consider the following:

Do they craft messages that resonate deeply with their audiences?

Can they deliver value in 280 characters or less?

How many Retweets do their posts receive?

Do their posts focus on a specific niche?

What is the overall audience sentiment of this influencer?

Unlike other social media platforms that rely on visuals, Twitter depends on sharp, concise wit to capture attention. These influencers have mastered the art of brevity while still delivering value.

Another defining trait is authenticity. They don’t just share curated content; they include personal anecdotes and opinions that reflect their true selves. They’re keen observers of digital trends and topics and know how to insert themselves into conversations naturally.

These qualities keep the audience coming back for more and can ultimately help you leverage their online presence in the best way possible.

Twitter influencers are an essential part of today’s digital marketing. The numbers make it easy to see why:

Twitter has 335.7 million monthly active users (more than 80% of total registered users).

Users spend an average of 34 minutes per day on Twitter.

People prefer to use Twitter for informative content.

A large chunk of Twitter users are college grads and have an annual income of $100K or more.

It’s an audience many brands and entrepreneurs want to be in front of, but getting there isn’t so easy. With tight character limits on posts and a feed that is constantly refilled, it’s difficult for average users to attract the spotlight.

That’s where Twitter influencers come in. You can tap into their built-in audiences to grow your social media following and shine a light on your brand, products, services, or causes.

Learning how to find Twitter influencers can be a rewarding effort, given the benefits you stand to gain. Let’s review a few methods to find Twitter influencers.

Do a Google search

There isn’t much you can’t find by going to Google. You can start your journey to find influencers on Twitter here.

Search for “Twitter influencers in [your niche].” You’ll likely get several round-up articles featuring multiple Twitter influencers in that niche, along with tools that can help you move your search forward.

Twitter’s built-in search feature (the Explore tab) can help you find Twitter influencers. Just type in your niche or topic, then see the top accounts and posts.

You can follow those accounts to get updates on what they’re posting. This option is also a good way to find people who are commenting on those accounts. They’re interested in the topic and might be perfect influencers for your needs.

Do a hashtag search

Again using Twitter search, you can search by hashtag to find people talking about specific topics. Go to the Explore menu, then type your hashtag into the search bar.

This is a great way to see who’s leading conversations on topics you care about. Check out what’s being posted using that hashtag, who’s commenting on posts, and who’s retweeting posts.

If you already have an active presence on Twitter, your next influencer might already be following you. Take a look at your current list of followers to see who’s engaging with your content.

Your followers are at an advantage compared to other influencers — they’re already familiar with your brand and can represent you authentically.

Twitter Communities allow users to come together over shared interests, be it sports, anime, entertainment, or politics, for example. These ready-made social communities are goldmines if you want to learn how to find influencers quickly.

Go to the Communities tab on the left-side menu, then choose from one of the suggested options. Or you can click the magnifying glass to search for more options.

So far, the options to find Twitter influencers have been largely manual. It takes a lot of time and effort to search for hashtags and topics, then review each potential influencer’s posts and engagement rates.

A faster and more comprehensive approach is to use an influencer platform like Klear, Meltwater's influencer marketing solution. This discovery and influencer management tool shows you how to find Twitter influencers based on specific criteria, such as audience size, niche, and engagement rates.

You can also get a feel for the content they produce without having to visit Twitter or other social platforms. Check out their recent posts, see other brands they’re working with, and more, all from a single platform.

Want to see just how easy it is to find Twitter influencers in Klear? Click here and fill out the form below for a personal tour of our influencer marketing solution!

As you explore your options for Twitter influencer marketing, there are a few extra things you can do to connect with the right people. Use these best practices when introducing yourself and building a branded partnership.

Do your homework

Before reaching out to potential influencer partners, take the time to understand who they are. Explore their posts and get to know their followers. Make sure their values align with your brand and that their followers are likely to be interested in your products or services.

Be clear about your goals

Clearly explain what you’re looking for in an influencer partnership. For example, do you want to grow your own Twitter following? Increase brand awareness? Drive sales? Knowing your goals will help you know what the influencer needs from you to do their best work and meet those goals.

Respect their creativity

Twitter influencers build loyal followings by being authentic. While it’s okay to provide guidelines and objectives, you also need to give them creative freedom to create content on your behalf. Their posts can then promote you while feeling natural to their audience.

Offer something valuable

Twitter influencer marketing is a two-way street. You need to share what’s in it for them, whether it’s a monetary payment, influencer gifting of free products, or something else. Make sure they know the benefits of working with your brand.

Build a relationship

Don’t treat Twitter influencer marketing as a one-off transaction. You’ll see more value when you build a relationship with your influencer partners. Regularly check in with them, share their content, and consider them for future campaigns. Long-term partnerships can be more beneficial than short-term deals.

Klear makes it easy to find Twitter influencers who can help you meet your goals while putting your brand in a favorable light. You can discover influencers, connect with them, send and receive content, and track their impact, all from a single interface.

Klear helps you make informed decisions about who to partner with across the entire social media landscape, including Twitter, so you can master the art of influencer marketing with ease.

Learn more when you request a demo by filling out the form below!