How Meltwater is Putting Brand Builders Back in Control

Many of the biggest challenges faced by marketers today can be linked to the same fundamental issue: the world is changing fast and it’s hard to keep up.

Online conversations now move faster and at greater scale than ever before, with news, social, and large language model (LLM)powered content colliding to shape opinions in real time. Trends spike, splinter, and vanish quickly, while major cultural and market forces take root online, influencing what people believe, expect, and buy. At the same time, LLMs have emerged as a new “first impression” for discovery, redefining how audiences first encounter and evaluate brands.

We’re so busy trying to make sense of all this change, that it can feel as though we’re constantly playing catch-up, and never manage to really get ahead of everything.

At Meltwater we’re trying to solve that problem by building solutions which put PR and marketing professionals back in control, so instead of putting all of your effort into just keeping up, you can focus on strategy and creativity to put your brand in front.

With that goal squarely in mind, our Year-End 2025 Product Release is designed to give brand-builders three important things:

Clarity to see the conversations, stories, and content influencing brand perception.

to see the conversations, stories, and content influencing brand perception. Agility to act in the moment on emerging conversations and narratives.

to act in the moment on emerging conversations and narratives. Intelligence to actively shape the narrative before it shapes your brand.

What does this mean in practice? Let’s take a look at some of the new enhancements from Meltwater that deliver on each of these three pillars:

Clarity: See the Whole Picture

Modern campaigns include earned, owned, and paid channels, but reporting rarely reflects this reality, leaving you with an incomplete, disjointed view of performance.

That’s why we’ve introduced Unified Dashboards, which consolidates performance across channels into a single connected view, making it easy to compare the ROI of every channel in a balanced way. Everyone, from comms to marketing to insights, can now work from the same data source and with consistent metrics.

We’re also giving brands a new lens into the channels shaping perception. GenAI Lens provides transparency into how large language models describe your brands, products, competitors, and industries. It aggregates responses across popular models (like ChatGPT and Claude), and adds additional context such as sentiment, and keyword analysis. Critically, it also gives you insight into the original content sources that influence the LLM’s knowledge of your brand.

Online video serves as another essential component of our monitoring system and has become one of the most influential drivers of public perception, yet most monitoring tools aren’t able to extract insight from video content. Our new Video Analytics capability, launching soon solves this by combining keyframe-based visual analysis with speech-to-text transcription. Beginning with Instagram and X and expanding to TikTok and YouTube, this feature helps brands capture context from short-form video, uncovering developing narratives and cultural moments.

Finally, we’ve expanded our content set with premium Dow Jones coverage, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and The Globe & Mail. For the first time, this trusted subscriber-only content is available directly inside Meltwater, giving teams early visibility into financial stories, analyst moves, and paid coverage around their brands and competitors.

Agility: Act in Real Time

These days, narratives can flare up and fade within hours, so reacting days or even weeks later is too slow. That’s why so much of this release focuses on helping teams move from reaction to strategy. With GenAI Lens, you can see how AI engines are shaping perception in real time and act before those outputs filter out into wider public opinion.

With Predictive Analytics in Explore, you can move beyond monitoring to foresight. Leverage pattern recognition functionality that can forecast whether a spike in mentions will grow or fade, so you can act on opportunities early, neutralize risks, and invest resources with confidence.

We’ve also made our AI teammates more adaptable to each brand’s context. Mira Projects creates an environment where you can share your goals, competitive landscape, and in-platform assets like searches and influencer lists, ensuring Mira delivers more focused and relevant outputs. Mira Canvas takes that one step further, introducing a split-screen editing mode so you can refine and iterate on Mira’s outputs directly within the platform.

Both enhancements are designed to keep your work flowing and give you more control over AI-generated recommendations.

Intelligence: Shape Your Narrative

Data by itself isn’t enough; the real advantage comes from insights tuned to your unique brand and market context. That’s why we’ve extended AI-powered intelligence into influencer marketing through our latest Klear innovations.

Klear Discovery makes it easier to find the right creators by allowing marketers to describe campaign goals in plain language, with AI surfacing relevant influencers and clearly explaining why they’re a fit.

Klear AI Activation helps teams move seamlessly from discovery to outreach by generating personalized, on-brand messages tailored to each influencer, reducing friction and enabling stronger partnerships from the start.

Together, these improvements make influencer marketing faster, more strategic, and more scalable, allowing teams to spend less time on setup and more time building meaningful relationships.

Why This Matters

The pace of digital change isn’t slowing. AI Answer Engines are displacing conventional search, video is the new default content expectation for consumers, and trust is more valuable than ever as a differentiator.

Meltwater gives PR and marketing leaders the ability to see clearly across fragmented channels, act quickly on emerging narratives, and shape growing campaigns intelligently with AI finely tuned to their context. With this Year End Release, we’re putting an end to chasing the conversation, giving brand builders the definitive tools to reclaim their power and lead.



