Around the world, January 1 represents new beginnings, a time for committing to being better versions of ourselves. Hence the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions. These aspirations and long-term goals that we set for ourselves in January are often forgotten by March, but that doesn’t stop the world from discussing them every year. We used our social listening and analytics solution to see how big this year’s conversations were about resolutions, and how they compared to its new trendy analog, the “winter arc”.

Wait, what is the “winter arc”?

Winter arc is the latest wellness microtrend that uses the season for self-improvement. Primarily associated with fitness goals, the trend went viral on social media in late September as people anticipated starting their new routines and transformations.



Social media mentions of winter arc from September 1, 2024, to January 7, 2025.

From highlighting self-care during winter to embracing the establishment of routines, there’s a lot for wellness audiences to love about the winter arc. The optimism of the trend contrasts with the tinge of cynicism around New Year’s resolutions and the common belief that most of them fail. Perhaps that’s why some outlets ran with the idea that New Year’s resolutions are on their way out, especially with Gen-Z. But did that happen? Let’s see how conversations about the old-school tradition measured against one of 2024’s last microtrends.

Did “winter arc” replace New Year’s resolutions?

Social media mentions of winter arc vs. mentions of New Year’s resolutions from December 25, 2024, to January 7, 2025.

Not even close. Over the last seven days of 2024 and the first seven days of 2025 (December 25, 2024 to January 7, 2025), there were about 8,500 mentions of “winter arc” across 16 social media platforms and channels, including X, Reddit, and Pinterest. By comparison, social media users mentioned New Year’s resolutions about 845,000 times. About half of those mentions were on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day alone, spiking at midnight.

However, to be fair, the winter arc trend was a fair indicator of how the New Year’s resolution conversation would shake out...

What was the most popular New Year’s resolution for 2025?

Social media mentions of top New Year’s resolution categories from December 25, 2024, to January 7, 2025.

Of the six New Year’s resolution categories we analyzed, fitness-related goals were the most discussed on social media, with mentions peaking on New Year’s Eve. “Winter arc” was a top keyword in those conversations.

Social media mentions of top New Year’s resolution categories from December 25, 2024, to January 7, 2025.

However, financial goals, the second-most talked about resolution, generated the highest spike overall on New Year’s Day. It’s not hard to theorize why. How many of us have justified a New Year’s Eve night splurge to ourselves by promising that we’ll get back on budget the next morning?

Both of those resolutions were mentioned more than winter arcs. However, goals related to food or diet, quitting smoking or drinking, spending more time with loved ones, and reducing time on social media and screens, were all mentioned less.

When do we stop talking about New Year’s resolutions?

Social media mentions of New Year’s resolutions.

Social media mentions of New Year’s resolutions spiked much more acutely this year than last year when they saw a two-day surge. Does that mean the public’s interest in New Year’s resolutions is over for 2025? Perhaps not.

Engagement actions with social media mentions of New Year’s resolutions from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

From late August through October 2024, there was a resurgence of engagement with New Year’s resolutions content, primarily on Pinterest. Highly engaged content included pins about completing 2024 resolutions as well as others planning for 2025 ones. As with the winter arc, that second season change of the year seems to inspire new interest in self-improvement goals and tips. Time will tell if we’ll see this same trend in 2025.

Takeaways for marketers

The rise of the winter arc, as well as the late August to early November resurgence of New Year’s goals on Pinterest, points to interest in routine and habit resets. And not just the resets themselves, but the anticipation of making new life changes. It’s precisely that excitement that the winter arc appealed to, the prep work ahead of the real work, the thrill of making to-do lists and buying new gear and accessories. So though winter arc may be dead by this time next year, for marketers it shines a light on the kind of excitement and emotional connection that can revive other annual “new beginnings” like back-to-school season.