How to Build and Maintain Media Lists That Will Get You Press

About the webinar

Ever feel like discovering relevant media contacts is like finding the needle in a haystack? You aren't alone. Knowing how to categorise media lists in a way that ensures the highest ROI is a struggle shared by many PR pros. And if we’re not fretting about finding relevant press contacts, we’re getting so caught up in the message that distribution takes a back seat. Whatever type of PR pro you are, this 30-minute webinar will help you get your message in front of the people who care. Hear Sam Pike, Senior Client Strategy Consultant at Meltwater present a crash course in building the perfect media list.

In 30 Minutes You’ll learn:

  • How to find the most relevant journalists for your company
  • Tips to nurture relationships
  • Ways to maintain your media list

Increase your press coverage with better targeting. Listen to the on-demand webinar now!

