How to Build and Maintain Media Lists That Will Get You Press

About the webinar

Ever feel like discovering relevant media contacts is like finding the needle in a haystack? You aren't alone. Knowing how to categorise media lists in a way that ensures the highest ROI is a struggle shared by many PR pros. And if we’re not fretting about finding relevant press contacts, we’re getting so caught up in the message that distribution takes a back seat. Whatever type of PR pro you are, this 30-minute webinar will help you get your message in front of the people who care. Hear Sam Pike, Senior Client Strategy Consultant at Meltwater present a crash course in building the perfect media list.

In 30 Minutes You’ll learn:

How to find the most relevant journalists for your company

Tips to nurture relationships

Ways to maintain your media list

Increase your press coverage with better targeting. Listen to the on-demand webinar now!