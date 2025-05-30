In our latest consumer insights report, we analyzed what streaming viewers around the world have to say about their favorite programs, platforms, and features. Our analysis found that the topic of watch experience was mentioned and engaged with far more than others like pricing, ads, account sharing, and content. Across a wide range of communities and interests, technical qualities are now a crucial consideration for streaming subscribers and viewers. To learn more, we used our social listening and analytics solution to dive into the streaming UX conversation with a focus on livestreaming programs.

What are social media users saying about streaming UX in 2025?

Mentions of streaming with UX keywords like lag, glitch, crash, and more from January 1 to May 26, 2025.

So far in 2025 (from January 1 to May 26), mentions of website issues like lag in the general streaming conversation on social media are down about 55% period over period (PoP, i.e. compared to the same time period prior). And interestingly, the biggest day for this conversation on February 9, 2025 was a surge of praise for Tubi’s airing of the Super Bowl. The most engaged post of the day came from X where a user noted that the livestream wasn’t lagging, generating about 31,300 replies, reposts, quotes, likes, and bookmarks. Another highly engaged post came from Reddit, where a user noted that they were pleasantly surprised at how smooth the stream was, inspiring 220 replies from streaming enthusiasts that generally agreed.

Compare the positivity of this conversation spike to the biggest streaming UX talking point of the past year, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson livestream bout on Netflix. As we analyze in our streaming report, the November 15, 2024 event generated the highest volume of negative social media conversation about streaming platforms by far as users complained about technical glitches.

Mentions of streaming across all channels split by sentiment from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

While the above spike in negative mentions is enough to make any marketer start sweating, the more recent spike in praise about Tubi’s Super Bowl stream should come as some encouragement. Streaming audiences’ increased sensitivity to technical qualities, UX issues and watch experience doesn’t mean they are automatically primed for negativity. Rather, it shows that, especially during livestream events, everything going smoothly does make an impression, contributing to brand differentiation.

How are streaming platform live shows performing on social media?

Over the past year, we’ve seen more streamers wading into the live program waters, particularly in sports. To learn more about live programming’s impact on social media buzz, we took a closer look at two popular, live wrestling shows that have made the leap to streaming platforms, WWE Raw and AEW Collision.

WWE Raw

WWE Raw, one of the US’s longest running, weekly TV shows, made a historic shift from linear TV to streaming when it premiered on Netflix on January 6, 2025, airing live on the streaming giant ever since.

Mentions of WWE Raw on social media from January 1 to May 26, 2025.

Our analysis found that mentions of WWE Raw have increased by 39% PoP so far in 2025. Meanwhile, engagement increased by 35% PoP, suggesting that the jump to Netflix helped boost the show and franchise’s online visibility.

Mentions of WWE Raw and technical issues on social media from January 1 to May 26, 2025.

The show’s only significant day for social media mentions of technical issues was February 3, 2025 as users complained about video and audio interruptions.

AEW Collision

WWE Raw competitor AEW Collision has aired on TNT since 2023, but since January 4 this year it has also been simulcast live weekly on HBO Max.

Mentions of AEW Collision on social media from January 1 to May 26, 2025.

Our social listening analysis found that social media discussion of AEW Collision has increased by about 24% PoP so far this year. At the same time, reach increased by 42% PoP while engagement increased by 15% PoP, suggesting that its partial move to HBO Max was hugely beneficial from a social media discussion standpoint.

Mentions of AEW Collision and technical issues on social media from January 1 to May 26, 2025.

Like WWE Raw, AEW Collision has only had one significant instance of social media buzz about technical issues so far this year. On May 17, the show was forced to end 30 minutes early due to complications with the broadcast. Some of the most engaged posts came from AEW President Tony Khan, who took to X to communicate with fans directly about the issue.

Unlike the WWE Raw spike in UX complaints, which occurred on February 3 and subsided by the 5th, the AEW Collision lasted for about four days, petering out by May 21.

Mentions of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix fight and technical issues on social media from November 1, 2024 to May 26, 2025.

However, AEW Collision’s four-day spike in complaints is still smaller and shorter than the one that occurred for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, which lasted for about a week from November 15 to 23, 2024.

Takeaways for marketers

Track and respond in real-time. Technical glitches happen, but having the right response can spell the difference between a one-day issue and a week-long crisis. Afterward, use social intelligence benchmarking to dive deeper into which messaging works best for your audience — sometimes real-time updates from HQ are the best tools for containing online negativity.

Amplify your wins. More and more streaming viewers have become UX connoisseurs on the lookout for great watch experiences. Don’t just focus on crisis comms, use seamless technical performance and positive user experiences as a differentiating bragging point.

Highlight shared moments. The numbers show that live programs on streaming have the potential to drive big visibility and engagement. Join in on the discourse by positioning programs, especially live ones, as shared, community-building experiences.

