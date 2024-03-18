Choosing the right software to integrate into your team’s workflow can be stressful, especially when it comes to selecting the right influencer marketing software. With many great tools on the market, it can be hard to identify exactly which platform will best benefit your brand goals.

That’s where a Request for Proposal or RFP comes in. An RFP is a detailed document sent to a potential vendor asking for thorough information on product deliverables, and allows for an assessment of whether the product will align with the needs of your brand.

Getting the Most Out of an Influencer Marketing Software RFP

Before drafting your RFP, it’s first important to identify your influencer marketing objectives and goals. This is a great time to think about your current influencer strategy and understand how a software can help you improve. Drafting a list of objectives and vendor criteria is a great starting point, as it allows you to determine exactly what you are looking to achieve from an Influencer Marketing software.

Here are several functionalities that every influencer marketing tool should offer:

Ability to perform a segmented influencer search by category, location, and/or topic

Breakdown of influencer audience demographics

Methodology for estimating influencer engagement

Instagram Story Tracking

Direct-Message Tool

Influencer CRM

Campaign Monitoring Capabilities

Link-tracking for conversion monitoring

Campaign ROI Calculator

Think about how these must-have criteria can improve your existing workflow. Is discovering influencers a time-consuming process? Is managing all your relationships overwhelming? Are you working more with Instagram stories but have no real way to monitor performance? Do you need a tool with an easy UX that all members can easily adapt? Questions such as these will help you determine what exactly you are looking for, and identify the perfect tool for your brand.

Tip: Download our free RFP Template

Writing an Influencer Marketing RFP

Once you’ve identified objectives and goals it’s time to build the RFP. Using a template can be incredibly useful as it follows a format brands are used to, and will help you structure your proposal request is the most efficient manner.

A standard influencer marketing software RFP should include:

Company Background Current Influencer Strategy Project Descriptions Project Goals & Current Roadblocks Project Budget Important Project Milestones Vendor Criteria Questions To Answer Proposal Deadline Submission Requirements Contact Details

Ready to build your RFP? Download our free RFP Template, and discover the perfect influencer marketing technology for your brand!